F1: Verstappen on the final straight of the championship: anything is possible

Max Verstappen said that anything is possible to happen in the final stretch of the 2021 championship of the Formula 1.

With the results of this Sunday’s Qatar GP, Lewis Hamilton is approaching Red Bull’s Dutchman in the Drivers’ World Championship and the difference drops from 14 points to eight.

In an interview after the race, Verstappen said he was not surprised by penalties after qualifying at Losail.

“Well, no surprises, I already knew last night that I never get presents from them, so that’s fine. But when I knew I was starting seventh, I was really motivated to move on and that’s exactly what we did, we made a good one. first lap and after five laps we were again in second.”

“I tried to keep the difference we made small throughout the race so they couldn’t make an extra stop. It gave me the fastest lap at the end so I was definitely happy with that.”

Regarding the distance between himself and Hamilton during the race, Verstappen said: “I made the extra stop, so the difference was obviously bigger than for the whole race. Overall, for the entire race it was seven or eight seconds. bad.”

“We were a little too slow so naturally it means the race would be tough but we just need to try to stay focused. There are still two races to go and things can happen so anything is possible.”

