Fan similar to Marília Mendonça moves Maiara during her concert – Entertainment

A fan similar to Marília Mendonça became a topic on the web after one of the concerts by the duo Maiara and Maraisa, in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, this weekend.

Journalist Samara Kalil impressed other fans by her resemblance to the country singer and came to touch Maiara.

“A girl filmed the time when Maiara comes down to greet the fans and sent me here. She takes my hand, looks at me, looks away and holds the emotion”, published Samara while sharing a video of the moment. Check it out below.

After being seen in the audience, Samara posed with the duo on the beaters: “What a moment, my God!! I just remember that I kept getting goosebumps from head to toe,” wrote the journalist on the web.

Samara also explained about her appearance after receiving criticism that she had “forced” her look to look more like Marília: “For someone who’s new here and is asking me if I’m “cover” by Marília, no people, I’m not. It never even crossed my mind. I have been living with people every day for six years with people telling me that I look like her, but it’s just a coincidence. And that’s an honor for me! My Marília will always be alive in my heart , she is eternal!”.

After receiving negative comments, Samara reinforced that she did not choose her look and makeup to look more like the singer: “I had the opportunity to be with her a few times, including interviewing her at a concert for my show. Marília herself said that we looked alike and even went up on stage at the show. Anyway, I don’t need to justify myself because I know how much I love and am a fan, and above all I respect her. I’ve never done anything to look like Marília; as you can see in my profile, I’ve always been like that”.

Despite some criticism, Samara also received high praise. “Wow, I got goosebumps when I saw you. You look like Marília’s sister,” wrote a fan. “As beautiful as Marília herself”, praised a follower of the journalist.