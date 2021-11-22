Fans keep party for Sunday, and Botafogo has a quiet return after Serie B title | firefight

With the Series B title in their luggage, Botafogo landed this Monday morning in Rio de Janeiro. The atmosphere was calm, with few fans present. Alvinegros saved the party for the return to the first division for next Sunday, when the club raises the cup and says goodbye to the season.

Botafogo disembarks at Galeão, after victory over Brasil-RS

Author of the title goal, forward Diego Gonçalves celebrated, in an interview with gee, the decisive participation and designed the game against Guarani, which already has almost 30,000 tickets sold.

– Very happy to have scored the title goal, but I want to congratulate the whole group. We haven’t had time to celebrate yet. The party with the family and the fans will stay for Sunday. It will be great to celebrate at home, the fans deserve it. I won’t be able to play, but in 10 minutes I’ll go down and dress up, because no one can be left out of this party – he said.

Fan gets autograph from Botafogo players at Galeão

Rafael was also the one who spoke to the journalists. With expectations for 2022, the player bets on a complete pre-season to help the team on the field.

– It was wonderful. When I came here, the hope was to go up, but this way it was very nice. We’re all waiting there at Niltão, because it’s going to be a wonderful party. After that it’s starting a pre-season, preparing well. My thought is to help Botafogo. I’m sure I’ll play a lot more. I want to start the year well to represent Botafogo well.

Champion with one game in advance, Botafogo still has the last round of Serie B ahead of them before saying goodbye to the season. The team receives Guarani at 4pm next Sunday, at Nilton Santos.