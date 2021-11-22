Farming Simulator and Death’s Door Featured in Weekly Releases | simulator games

Farming Simulator 22 and Death’s Door are the highlights of the week between releases. The popular farm simulator lets you drive multiple farm machines, while the game with rogue elements hits more platforms now. hotspots was Xbox exclusive. The titles are also accompanied by the charismatic Gallic heroes of Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! and the indie adventure and simulation games Re:Legend and Len’s Island. Check out all the details of the week’s releases, such as their dates, prices and platforms on which they will be available.

The popular farm management simulator has been given a new version with several new features, including more than 100 real brands of tractors, seeders, combines and sprayers. Players will be able to build their own farm in three scenarios spread across America and Europe with a focus on agriculture, livestock and forestry (reforestation). Farming Simulator 22 is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$ 299.90, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for R$ 222.45 and on PC for R$ 159.

Death’s Door – November 23 – PS5, PS4, SW

Released in July for the Xbox and PC consoles, Death’s Door is now reaching more platforms with its “rogue” style gameplay with an isometric look, similar to games like Hades. In this game, users embody a Reaper Raven who ventures into a world full of life in search of a specific soul. Players can look forward to arenas full of enemies, challenging bosses and many kills as they grow stronger to go further and further. Death’s Door is available on PlayStation consoles for R$104.90 and on Nintendo Switch for R$101.95.

Re:Legend – Nov 21 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

In the exploration and simulation game, players control an adventurer who appeared on the island of Vokka, in the land of Ethia, with no memories of his past. Once in this strange world, you will need to obtain resources and manage your own farm to build a new life. The island of Vokka, however, is also home to strange monsters called Magnus, which can be tamed and used in combat. In addition to taking care of your crop, the way you care for and feed your Magnus can determine its future evolution. Re:Legend is available for PC for $37.99.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! – November 25 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

Famous Welsh heroes Asterix and Obelix have been given a new 2D action game with hand-drawn visuals and story based on the character book series. Players will be able to control heroes individually or with both at the same time in local cooperative multiplayer, to face Roman soldiers and protect their village. In addition to the stories based on the books, the game also features an unprecedented chapter created exclusively for the game.

Len’s Island – November 26 – PC

In this independent game, users will be taken to an isolated island where they will have to make do with few resources and open objectives. On Len’s Island it is possible to obtain materials and build houses to ensure your survival, but there are also dungeons full of monsters to be explored. However, the player can decide how he intends to fulfill his objectives, either by investigating caves or erecting useful buildings around the island.

