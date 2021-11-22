Faustão is spotted on a luxury trip with his wife and impresses with his good shape

Faustian has been off TV since June 2021, when Domingão do Faustão was unexpectedly extinct. Since then, the presenter has been dedicated to the production of his new show on Band, to debut, and enjoyed his family. That’s what he did with his wife, on a luxury trip.

Luciana Cardoso, wife of the communicator, shared a selfie with her husband in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where she is with her husband — visibly thinner — at the moment. The click was seen in the Stories Instagram and therefore did not allow comments.

At the end of last month, another one who showed good form was the son of Fausto Silva, who posed with his father. João Guilherme (17) also appeared alongside his mother, brothers Rodrigo (13) and Lara (23), who by the way was accompanied by her boyfriend, presenter Julinho Casares.

And the new program?

There is already a plan for the dissemination of Faustão in the Band practically ready on the São Paulo radio station. However, the presenter’s contract with Globo, valid until December 31 of this year, makes it impossible to start the campaign on open TV, pay TV and radio, among other means of communication.

Calls for the launch of the new program will be on the Band’s screen for the first time from January 1st. The information is from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7. Fausto’s debut on the Band will take place on January 17th, the same date as the first episode of BBB 2022. The two programs should not face each other on this day.

With the new attraction taking up just over two hours of prime time, the Saad family’s TV show lineup will air at around 11pm. Faustão and his team will have a 1,200 m² studio. It will have a stage, audience and even a mezzanine if required.

