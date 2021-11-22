“Fear of wear held us back”

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

Carlos Sainz Jr. assessed that Ferrari was conservative in this Sunday’s Qatar GP (21). In the Spaniard’s view, the Italian team had the pace to get a better result on Losail’s debut in Formula 1, but avoided going forward for fear of tire wear.

Sainz took the flag in seventh place, 1:21:911 behind Lewis Hamilton. After the race, the analysis of the tire even showed that it would be possible to do more, but it was too late.

“We were conservative,” said Carlos. “Too bad we scored more points than McLaren. Even with the hard tyres, we were afraid of not making it to the end, but with the analysis we did afterwards we realized that we could have pushed harder. But others were more aggressive than us and ended up with a puncture”, he pondered.

“It is a pity. It’s a bit of a boring race if you can’t finish”, he commented, “The pace was there, but the fear of wear and tear slowed us down”, he concluded.

1:215 behind teammate Charles Leclerc took eighth place. The Monegasque was not surprised by the delay in relation to the pointers, but was worried about the speed shown by his rivals.

“I was very happy with the arrangement of the car. It went well,” said Leclerc. “I think the difference between Mercedes and Red Bull was more or less what we expected. The bad surprise was seeing the speed of Alpine and AlphaTauri. Now we have to understand”, he added.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks, between December 3rd and 5th, with another new race on the calendar: the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​in the streets of Jeddah.

