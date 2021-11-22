Felipe Melo performs separate activities from the cast in the re-presentation of Palmeiras after defeat | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad trained this Sunday morning at the Football Academy, hours after losing to Fortaleza by 1-0, at Castelão. The group traveled from Ceará to São Paulo during the night and slept in the Alviverde center of excellence.

While the starters on Saturday did regenerative activities, the rest of the athletes performed a technical training on the lawn.

1 of 2 Felipe Melo during Palmeiras training this Sunday (21) at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Felipe Melo during Palmeiras training this Sunday (21) at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Felipe Melo, absent against Fortaleza, continued the special work schedule. The shirt 30 treats pain in the right knee and this Sunday he took turns between the field and the interior of the Football Academy.

Breno Lopes, absent on Saturday due to pain in his right ankle, did some work on the lawn. These are the only players with physical problems in Verdão with a week before the Libertadores final.

Abel Ferreira will lead this Monday morning the last training session before the confrontation with Atlético-MG, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque.

The game is valid for the 35th round of Brasileirão, and Verdão should use reserves, as the focus is on preparing for the final of the Libertadores, on Saturday, against Flamengo, in Montevideo. Abel, suspended, will not be on the bench against Rooster, either.