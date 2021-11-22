FIFA announces award finalists; Neymar is the only Brazilian

FIFA announced this afternoon (22) the 11 finalists for the ‘The Best’ award, which crowns the best player of the season. The only Brazilian is forward Neymar, shirt 10 of the Brazilian team and Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the dispute.

The list also includes midfielder Jorginho, a Brazilian naturalized Italian, who plays for Chelsea. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, current winner of the award, is another finalist.

FIFA also announced the finalists for the award for best goalkeeper. Alisson, from Liverpool and the Brazilian team, is on the list. He competes with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Édouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer and Kasper Schmeichel.

The award for best coach of the year will be disputed by Antonio Conte (Inter Milan/Tottenham), Hansi Flick (Bayern), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Roberto Mancini (Italy), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Diego Simeone (Atlético from Madrid) and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea).

The finalists for the best player award are Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona ), Ji Soyun (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns) and Ellen White (Manchester City). No Brazilian was nominated.

In early January, FIFA will announce the three finalists in each category. Winners will be revealed in an online ceremony on January 17th.

Check out the complete list of best player nominees:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Neymar (PSG)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)