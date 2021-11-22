FII Center: Real Estate Sales Fall Nearly 10% in Third Quarter; Ifix operates stable

(conceptualmotion/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – In the session this Monday (22) investors are monitoring the new prospects for interest rates and rising prices in the country. The data are contained in the Focus report, released this morning by the Central Bank. Another subject on the radar is the volume of properties sold in the third quarter, which fell by almost 10% compared to the same period last year (read more along the REIT Center).

The financial market raised, for the 33rd week, its projections for inflation this year, this time from 9.77% to 10.12%. Estimates for the indicator in 2022 also worsened, from 4.79% to 4.96%, in the 18th consecutive week.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the BC raised their expectations for interest rates in 2022 and now see the Selic ending next year at 11.25% per year, above the 11% expected in the previous survey.

For December this year, the estimate for the basic interest rate was maintained at 9.25% per year. The expectation is for another 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in early December.

The increase in the Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed income investments, which become more attractive and end up stimulating the migration of investors positioned in assets with greater risk, such as real estate funds. The movement, traditionally, puts pressure on the quotes of the FIIs.

This morning, Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates stable. At 11 am, the index registered a slight drop of 0.05% to 2,592 points. In the month, the indicator is down 3.12% and, in the year, 9.68%.

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 2.52 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. 1.81 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.81 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. 1.41 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Retail Income Others 1.35

Biggest casualties this Monday (22):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BPFF11 Brazil Absolute Plural Titles and Val. Mob. -2.91 FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid -1.65 PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -1.57 IRDM11 Iridium Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -1.5 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics -1

Source: B3

GGR suspends new offer, CSHG confirms purchase of 110 apartments and more issues

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

CSHG (HGRS11) confirms investment of R$ 160 million in prime areas of São Paulo

The CSHG Residencial fund confirmed the acquisition of 110 residential units in upscale areas of the city of São Paulo. On November 16, the fund had signed a commitment to purchase the properties and has now definitively acquired the rights to the apartments. The deal is valued at R$ 160 million.

The fund is expected to pay R$51 million in 43 units of JML 747, on Rua José Maria Lisboa, in Jardim Paulista. The properties total a private area of ​​2.9 thousand square meters. According to a statement to the market, the construction of the condominium has already been completed.

In the west side of the city, CSHG will also invest R$106 million in 67 units of Faria Lima, a project located on Rua Henrique Monteiro, in the region of Rebouças. The space is currently under construction and should be completed in the first half of 2022. Together, the units total 7,000 square meters.

The fund explains that the assets were developed and built following the highest construction and finishing standards and will be used for medium and long-term residential leases. The contract provides for the delivery of the furnished units, including finishing, furniture, trousseau and complete high-end utensils.

GGR (GGRC11) suspends issuance of new quotas estimated at R$ 200 million

The GGR Covepi fund has suspended, for an indefinite period, the schedule for the 5th issuance of new shares, announced on October 25, 2021. The forecast was for a raising of almost R$ 200 million.

The fund discards losses for shareholders interested in exercising the preemptive right. According to a notice to the market, a new period for exercising the right will be made available with the same base date, October 28, 2021.

The GGR, which invests in properties in the industrial and logistical segments to obtain rental income or capital gain from future sales, promises to timely disclose the new offer schedule.

With 96,344 shareholders, the fund has had a negative performance in the last 12 months, with a drop of 17%. In the period, the return on dividends is around 8%.

REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11) has a new tenant in a building in Santos

The REC Renda Imobiliária fund agreed to lease the 81 and 82 buildings of the Edifício Parque Ana Costa condominium, in Santos (SP). Together, the two units of the property add up to an area of ​​291 square meters.

The lease, which has a term of three years, was signed with a natural person, who will have the information protected in compliance with the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data.

According to the last management report, released in early November, the vacancy of the REC Renda Imobiliária was at 17%. The fund’s portfolio has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 90 thousand square meters.

Among the current tenants of the Parque Ana Costa Building are names such as Caixa Econômica Federal, CPFL and GTR Sports.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (22):

ticker Background Income (BRL) (MORE11) More Real Estate 0.65

Source: InfoMoney

Real Estate Turnover: Meet the Lone Wolves of Real Estate Trusts; vreal estate sales fall nearly 10%

Property sales fall nearly 10% in the third quarter

Sales of residential units fell 9.5% in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2020. The data were released this Monday (22) by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC). Compared to the second quarter of this year, sales are down by 11%.

Regarding launches, there was an increase of 13.6% compared to the third quarter of last year and 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

During the period, CBIC points out a strong retraction in the numbers of Casa Verde and Amarela, the federal government’s housing program. Sales fell 19% in the third quarter compared to the volume registered in the same period in 2020. In comparison with the previous quarter, there was a 15% drop.

In the assessment of José Carlos Martins, president of CBIC, inflation in civil construction has made it impossible to acquire the most popular properties. “The increase in the cost of inputs forces the price of the property to rise and the new value does not fit the family’s pocket,” he explains.

Even with the adverse performance in the third quarter, Martins recalls that the real estate sector should close 2021 with a positive balance in terms of sales and launches. Year-to-date, sales still add up to 22% growth and launches, up 37%.

Despite the positive numbers from January to September, Martins assesses that the result for the third quarter is emblematic and serves as a warning for the need for measures to contain the increase in construction inputs.

Banking agencies, universities, development: meet the “lone wolves” of real estate funds

In recent years, real estate logistics funds, corporate slabs, shopping malls and “paper” (which invest in financial assets in the real estate sector) have become the most numerous, known and followed on the market. With this, FIIs that, in the past, were “classics” in the industry gradually turned into “lone wolves”, almost unique examples of specific segments.

Of the 103 funds that make up the Ifix – the index of real estate funds most traded on the B3 –, half (51) are CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) or FoFs, as the funds of funds are known. In 2012, they were just three of the 45 wallets then included in Ifix.

Logistics, corporate slabs, shopping malls and hybrid funds (which mix assets from more than one segment) are 47 among those that make up Ifix. All other real estate fund segments have only five representatives.

One of the sectors that was left behind in this transformation was real estate funds from bank agencies. “For a long time, the segment was very popular. There were no signs of digitalization of the banks and, therefore, good long-term contracts were signed”, says João Vitor Freitas, analyst at Toro Investimentos.

“Now, with the growing closure of branches, it is difficult to maintain the performance pattern of the past and the contracts, which are beginning to expire”, he says.

Read more:

