Find out how to pronounce an English name using Google Translate

First of all it is important to know that your name must be pronounced in the way you want it. However, sometimes we are curious to find out if there is another English name that refers to ours, as well as its pronunciation by natives of the English language. It is possible to use the Google translator to find out how to pronounce an English name.

If this is your case, know that it is possible to quench this curiosity through the Google Translator tool, which can automatically translate your name from Portuguese to English, in addition to teaching you how to pronounce it.

To do this, just click on your browser’s search box and type Google Translator, then click on search and the respective site will open.

You can do this either from your computer or your cell phone. On the mobile device it is also possible to download the translator application.

With the website or app open, select “Portuguese” in the left corner and “English” in the right. Now just write your name in the topic referring to our language and click on translate.

You will see in the right corner the “translation” of your name and to hear the pronunciation just click on a small speaker picture in the same topic.

See some examples

Let’s list some names in Portuguese and their English equivalents:

Adriano – Adrian;

Alfredo – Alfred;

Andrew – Andrew;

Antonio – Anthony;

Beatrice – Beatrice;

Bethany – Bethany;

Carlos – Carl;

Cristovão – Chrystopher;

Edward – Edward;

Frederick – Frederick;

James – James;

John – John;

Juliano – Julian;

Loisa / Luize – Louise;

Lucas – Luke;

Mariana – Marian;

Marks – Mark;

Mary – Mary;

Paul – Paul;

Peter – Peter.

It is noteworthy that not all names have an English counterpart, mainly due to linguistic differences between languages.

Another important point is that no one will change your name, that is, if you are called Thiago, when you introduce yourself with that name, they will not call you James, for example.

This is because the names are specific to each country and person, who must decide the correct pronunciation of it.

