Find out if your account has been hacked using this Google feature

Google has unveiled a new extension that has a security system in order to protect its users against password theft. This notifies users if their passwords have been hacked.

Generally, due to the features of “automatically save“Most of the passwords for Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. are already filled in the system and this can facilitate access by malicious people to the information, since all the information they need is already present.

The new feature is known as ‘Google Chrome Password Checker‘. It is a Google extension that will inform you about the usage of your saved passwords and the number of times they have been used.

Here’s how you can tell if your password has been hacked or not:

Before using this tool, make sure your browser is updated to Chrome 96 or later;

Open Google Chrome and go to Settings and select the ‘Autocomplete’ option and then select ‘Passwords’;

After doing this, select the ‘Verified passwords’ option.

While writing this news, I took the test and found that I have 5 compromised passwords, so I quickly changed them all and used a strong password, to have a password like this you should consider the tips below.

Here’s how you can keep your password strong:

In a recent survey made by NordPass, “123456”, “123456789”, “Brazil”, “12345”, “102030”, “password”, “12345678” and “1234”, are the most used passwords in Brazil.

To prevent data theft, it is necessary to have different passwords for each location and all must be strong.

The password to be considered strong must have at least 10 characters, it can be a favorite letter or a quote mixed with digits and special characters to add more security. Notably, no personal information should appear in passwords as it makes it easier for the hacker to get into the system.