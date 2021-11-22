Fiuk plays Renato Russo and leaves the Famous Show

Fiuk played Renato Russo in his last performance at the Show dos Famosos

After paying for some pains in his performances, Fiuk was eliminated from the Show of the Famous this Sunday (21). He competed for a spot in his group against Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes, but was overtaken by the singers and ended up being released from the Domingão reality show with Huck, right on the day he achieved the rare feat of accumulating four top marks.

Fiuk played Renato Russo in his last stint on the program and managed to move even JB Oliveira, o Boninho, the most executioner judge in the competition. He, Claudia Raia and Preta Gil rated it 10, as did the audience.

Margareth Menezes played Sandra de Sá, but she didn’t convince the judges so much, that they didn’t fully embark on her performance. Gloria Groove, on the other hand, surprised everyone with her version of Justin Timberlake and confirmed her group’s favoritism, qualifying for the second phase of the show in first place. Although Fiuk received numerous praises on the show, he accumulated some smirks that turned into memes. Right at his debut, Fábio Jr.’s son decided to play Amy Winehouse (1983-2011) and was heavily criticized by the public, who didn’t like the lack of tuning. “The only thing Fiuk has looked like Amy is cigarettes,” wrote a netizen at the time.

In the second performance, he decided to go with Raul Seixas (1945-1989), and received poor ratings from the judges, who saw the artist’s discomfort on stage.

But the performance that yielded the most memes was the one before his elimination, when he appeared on the Famous Show as Harry Styles, a former member of One Direction. The public compared the singer’s costumes with that of the character Agostinho Carrara, from A Grande Família, and this Sunday, even the edition of Luciano Huck’s program played with the comparisons in the contestants’ presentation video.

Keep reading

In addition to Fiuk, tenor Thiago Arancam also left the competition. Next week, Diego Hypólito, Mariana Rios and Robson Nunes will take to the stage of the reality show, and one more artist will be eliminated.