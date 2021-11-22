Fiuk surprises as Renato Russo in ‘Show dos Famosos’, at ‘Domingão do Huck’ | TV & Soap Operas

Play/Twitter Fiuk by Renato Russo

The “Show dos Famosos” is a painting that has been surprising in “Domingão do Huck”. Today (21) the judges – Boninho, Cláudia Raia and Preta Gil- saw the participants Margareth Menezes, Fiuk and Glória Groove participate in another elimination round. The least voted, with a casting vote from the audience, leaves the board. Despite Fiuk leaving the program today, the Renato Russo honored by the singer today did not go unnoticed on the internet.

Margareth Menezes was the first to perform and she paid homage to Sandra de Sá, with the song “OlhosColoros”. The singer surprised and received 10 from Preta Gil, 9.9 from Cláudia Raia e Boninho and 10 from the audience.

Fiuk was the second to introduce himself. The hair, makeup, costumes, white rose and the singer’s interpretation ensured the maximum score from the judges and the audience.

Gloria Groove was the last to perform and she surprised as Justin Timberlake, singing “Sexy Back”. She also earned praise and top marks from all the judges as well as the audience.

Fiuk says that even though he was eliminated, he feels happy and grateful for the opportunity to be on the show, and jokes that he won’t take the elimination to his analyst.