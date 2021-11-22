Flamengo meets Renato’s ‘special’ request in Uruguay

O Flamengo he still has a game to play in the Brazilian Championship before heading to Montevideo, home of the Libertadores final, to be held next Saturday (27), against Palmeiras. But the preparations for the stay have already been defined, including a comradely collaboration from Peñarol and increments requested by the locals.







Flamengo de Renato leaves for Uruguay this Wednesday (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Peñarol will be Flamengo’s home from Wednesday to Saturday (in the morning), as Rubro-Negro, who will arrive in the Uruguayan capital on Wednesday, will train on the same day (24) at the Carboneros headquarters – Estádio Campeón del Siglo. Conmebol suggested, and the clubs tightened ties and even agreed to include gym equipment for preparation until the final, provided by Fla, who asked for a special repair on the lawn after the activities there.

Regarding accommodation, Flamengo will plant a flag about 10km from Peñarol stadium. The club informed Conmebol that it needed more rooms compared to what the entity had offered and, now, it will have 75 at its disposal, with each athlete having his own room.

At the hotel, by the way, Fla was also concerned with two main factors: expanding the hotel’s gym area, which will now have an improvised place for physiotherapy and massage equipment, and taking care of the food, so much so that it will take a cook (along with to their assistant) in the delegation, and the athletes will only drink mineral water from sealed glasses, for example.





Model of a hotel room that awaits the Flamengo delegation in Montevideo (Photo: Publicity / Hilton) Photo: Throw!

INTERNET FOR ATHLETES

With 100% occupancy, the hotel’s internet would not be ideal to serve the delegation. So, according to the THROW! found out, Flamengo contracted an exclusive internet plan for the club. Routers will be installed in every athlete’s bedroom to help them navigate smoothly, play games, watch movies and pass the time.

In addition, the internet itself will help the commission to download content and pass it on to players, as is customary. Gabriel Skinner, the club’s football supervisor, took the measures after two technical visits to the hotel.

RENATO REQUEST

Renato Gaúcho made a “special” request to the club’s management: for the delegation to arrive as soon as possible in Montevideo, unlike what happened in Lima, when the club had one day less to prepare in the country for the final. In his opinion, the objective, in addition to setting the age for a long time, is to recover those who need more attention, such as Arrascaeta, Pedro and Bruno Henrique.

Before definitively entering the “final operation”, Flamengo visits Grêmio for a late (2nd) round of the Brazilian Nationals. The game will be held at 9 pm this Tuesday, in Porto Alegre.