Flamengo takes important action on the eve of the Libertadores final against Palmeiras

Credit: Evaristo Sa – Getty Images

Although it only comes into action for the grand final of the Libertadores next Saturday (27), Flamengo is already at full steam preparing for the clash. According to the “ge”, based on the experiences lived in Lima in the year 2019, the Rio de Janeiro club set up a “war operation” so that the cast has the best structure possible.

Following the line demanded by Jorge Jesus in the final against River Plate two years ago, the Rio Negro sent supervisor Gabriel Skinner for two technical visits to Montevideo, in order to enable and prepare the entire structure that will receive the players and coaching staff in the Uruguayan capital.

“The degree of demand of athletes and Flamengo demands that we always look for the best, whether in our daily lives or when traveling. Our trip to Uruguay was precisely to assess the available structure and fix whatever was necessary. We believe that everything will be properly prepared, after the technical visits and our requests. The experience of 2019 helped a lot when it came to planning and evaluations”, said the supervisor, in contact with the “ge”.

In the neighboring country, Flamengo will have 75 rooms, 25 less compared to the one closed in Lima. Conmebol offered 53 rooms, the club moved by reserving 22 more. Each player will stay in a single room. The gym at the chosen hotel is small, but it has been adapted to become a medical department, with a physiotherapy area and a massage room.

Also according to the “ge”, the issue of food at the hotel was one of Flamengo’s main concerns. When considering that the hotel would not be able to handle the distribution of five meals a day to 75 people from the red-black delegation, the club will take its cook, and another four employees were hired by the hotel.

