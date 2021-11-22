Flamengo thrashes Vasco and goes to the women’s Carioca final | Flamengo



Flamengo players celebrate spot in Carioca final – Paula Reis/Flamengo

Published 11/21/2021 15:35 | Updated 11/21/2021 3:41 PM

Rio – A mishap. In the Classic of Millions for the semifinal of the Carioca Women’s Championship, Flamengo was not aware of Vasco and applied a rout by 4-1 to guarantee a place in the decision of the State, which will be against Fluminense. Pimentinha, Rai, Larissa Araújo (against) and Darlene scored the goals for the rubro-negros — Carol discounted.

Rubro-Negro’s rout began in the 42nd minute, at the feet of former Vasco Pimentinha, who received it from Darlene and played when the goalkeeper left. In the final stage, at 24, Darlene gave another beautiful pass, this time for Rai, to stay cool to increase the advantage. The third came out at 33, with a header by Larissa Araújo against his own patrimony.

To complete the gala performance, Darlene scored a great goal and decreed the rout at 42 of the second half. She invaded the area, dribbled two markers and hit the angle. A painting! At lights out, Carol scored the Cruzmaltinas’ hourly goal.

On a date yet to be announced by Ferj, the final will be between Flamengo and Fluminense, who beat Botafogo, current champion, last Saturday (20th) on penalties.