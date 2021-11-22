Fluminense X America-MG – Supersports

by

    Ricardo Silva disputes the ball with Fred and gives a corner kick to Fluminense.

    Martinelli crosses the ball from the far right and Cavichioli doesn’t catch it, but the ball is lost on the other side of the field.

    Departure stopped to attend Lucas Kal.

    DEFENDED!!! Fred is fired at the entrance to the area by Luiz Henrique and plays heel for Yago Felipe. He fixes and submits weak, low, facilitating Cavichioli’s defense.

    America-MG closes on the defense field.

    Marlon takes the corner kick on the right side and Amrica-MG’s defense partially moves away.

    Samuel Xavier hits the ball from the right to the entrance of the small area and Ricardo Silva makes the cut.

    Nino tries to pass in depth to Marlon and the referee points out offside.

    Caio Paulista tries to trigger Luiz Henrique at the entrance to the area, but Cavichioli leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

    Ademir dominates the ball in midfield, leaves Marlon’s mark, but throws it to where there was no one from Amrica-MG and possession of the ball returns to Fluminense.

    Yago Felipe tries to score with Fred at the entrance of the area, but the return is weak and the defense of America-MG moves away.

    Martinelli fired by David Braz in the right half and tries to dug into the area. Bauermann away and on the rebound Martinelli finishes badly from outside the area, right from the goal.

    Marlon, from Fluminense, sends the ball over the crossbar to charge the midfielder’s foul.

    Ricardo Silva commits a foul in the dispute with Luiz Henrique in the middle of Fluminense’s attacking field.

    Yago Felipe reverses the play to Luiz Henrique on the right wing. He kills in the chest and taps to the middle of the area. Caio Paulista nods his head into Cavichioli’s hands.

    Martinelli receives a heel pass from Luiz Henrique on the right, goes to the back and disarmed by Marlon, from Amrica-MG.

    Yago Felipe receives a pass on the left flank of Fluminense’s attacking field and knocked down by Patric.

    Heber Roberto Lopes verbally warns Fred.

    Departure stopped to attend Ricardo Silva.

    Marcos Felipe tries to make a direct connection to Fred on the attacking field, but the Fluminense striker leaves his elbow in the face of Ricardo Silva in the dispute.

    Fluminense moves the ball in the defense field, trying to find spaces.

    Felipe Azevedo launched from the left wing and Samuel Xavier managed to regain possession of the ball.

    Al advances for the left half and disarmed by Yago Felipe.

    Marlon hits the ball from the left, straight into Cavichioli’s hands.

    Fred receives it on the right, tries the pass to the middle and the defense of Amrica-MG makes the cut.

    Yago Felipe tries to launch for Luiz Henrique, but Bauermann protects and Cavichioli keeps the ball.

    Juninho stretches the ball from midfield towards the attack and Nino intercepts it with his head.

    ALMOST!!! Caio Paulista invades the area, marked by Patric, and kicks across. The ball goes past Matheus Cavichioli’s right crossbar.

    The ball is rolling! The departure from America-MG.

    Players from Fluminense and America-MG, including the referee, make an anti-racist gesture before the start of the match.

    Fluminense wears striped shirts in red, green and white and white shorts. Amrica-MG plays with white shirts and black shorts.

    Teams on the field!

    Heber Roberto Lopes whistles the match, assisted by Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira. Edson Antonio de Sousa commands the VAR.

    Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Al, Juninho and Ademir; Felipe Azevedo and Mauro Zrate.

    Fluminense is lined up with Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; Andr, Yago Felipe, Martinelli; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

    Warm-up completed and teams defined!

    Sunny late afternoon in Rio de Janeiro. Maracan thermometers mark 22C.

    In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Amrica-MG beat Fluminense by 1 x 0, with a goal by Ademir.

    In America-MG, the embezzlers are Eduardo and Berrio, who are recovering from injuries.

    Lucca (suspended), Gabriel Teixeira, Matheus Ferraz, Paulo Henrique Ganso and Hudson (in the medical department) lack Fluminense. The good news is the return of Luiz Henrique, recovered, Fred and Samuel Xavier, who were suspended in the last round.

    DISPUTE FOR A SPOT AT LIBERTADORES! The two teams have the same score (45 points), but Fluminense is one position above the table (9th place) for having one more victory.

    Good evening! Follow, from now on, the bids of Fluminense x Amrica-MG, a match valid for the 34th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.