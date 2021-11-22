Fluminense X America-MG – Supersports

27
1 time
Ricardo Silva disputes the ball with Fred and gives a corner kick to Fluminense.
26
1 time
Martinelli crosses the ball from the far right and Cavichioli doesn’t catch it, but the ball is lost on the other side of the field.
25
1 time
Departure stopped to attend Lucas Kal.
24
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Fred is fired at the entrance to the area by Luiz Henrique and plays heel for Yago Felipe. He fixes and submits weak, low, facilitating Cavichioli’s defense.
23
1 time
America-MG closes on the defense field.
22
1 time
Marlon takes the corner kick on the right side and Amrica-MG’s defense partially moves away.
21
1 time
Samuel Xavier hits the ball from the right to the entrance of the small area and Ricardo Silva makes the cut.
20
1 time
Nino tries to pass in depth to Marlon and the referee points out offside.
19
1 time
Caio Paulista tries to trigger Luiz Henrique at the entrance to the area, but Cavichioli leaves the goal and keeps the ball.
18
1 time
Ademir dominates the ball in midfield, leaves Marlon’s mark, but throws it to where there was no one from Amrica-MG and possession of the ball returns to Fluminense.
17
1 time
Yago Felipe tries to score with Fred at the entrance of the area, but the return is weak and the defense of America-MG moves away.
16
1 time
Martinelli fired by David Braz in the right half and tries to dug into the area. Bauermann away and on the rebound Martinelli finishes badly from outside the area, right from the goal.
15
1 time
Marlon, from Fluminense, sends the ball over the crossbar to charge the midfielder’s foul.
14
1 time
Ricardo Silva commits a foul in the dispute with Luiz Henrique in the middle of Fluminense’s attacking field.
13
1 time
Yago Felipe reverses the play to Luiz Henrique on the right wing. He kills in the chest and taps to the middle of the area. Caio Paulista nods his head into Cavichioli’s hands.
12
1 time
Martinelli receives a heel pass from Luiz Henrique on the right, goes to the back and disarmed by Marlon, from Amrica-MG.
11
1 time
Yago Felipe receives a pass on the left flank of Fluminense’s attacking field and knocked down by Patric.
10
1 time
Heber Roberto Lopes verbally warns Fred.
10
1 time
Departure stopped to attend Ricardo Silva.
9
1 time
Marcos Felipe tries to make a direct connection to Fred on the attacking field, but the Fluminense striker leaves his elbow in the face of Ricardo Silva in the dispute.
8
1 time
Fluminense moves the ball in the defense field, trying to find spaces.
7
1 time
Felipe Azevedo launched from the left wing and Samuel Xavier managed to regain possession of the ball.
6
1 time
Al advances for the left half and disarmed by Yago Felipe.
5
1 time
Marlon hits the ball from the left, straight into Cavichioli’s hands.
4
1 time
Fred receives it on the right, tries the pass to the middle and the defense of Amrica-MG makes the cut.
3
1 time
Yago Felipe tries to launch for Luiz Henrique, but Bauermann protects and Cavichioli keeps the ball.
two
1 time
Juninho stretches the ball from midfield towards the attack and Nino intercepts it with his head.
1
1 time
ALMOST!!! Caio Paulista invades the area, marked by Patric, and kicks across. The ball goes past Matheus Cavichioli’s right crossbar.
0
1 time
The ball is rolling! The departure from America-MG.
0
1 time
Players from Fluminense and America-MG, including the referee, make an anti-racist gesture before the start of the match.
0
1 time
Fluminense wears striped shirts in red, green and white and white shorts. Amrica-MG plays with white shirts and black shorts.
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Heber Roberto Lopes whistles the match, assisted by Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira. Edson Antonio de Sousa commands the VAR.
0
1 time
Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Al, Juninho and Ademir; Felipe Azevedo and Mauro Zrate.
0
1 time
Fluminense is lined up with Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; Andr, Yago Felipe, Martinelli; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.
0
1 time
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
1 time
Sunny late afternoon in Rio de Janeiro. Maracan thermometers mark 22C.
0
1 time
In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Amrica-MG beat Fluminense by 1 x 0, with a goal by Ademir.
0
1 time
In America-MG, the embezzlers are Eduardo and Berrio, who are recovering from injuries.
0
1 time
Lucca (suspended), Gabriel Teixeira, Matheus Ferraz, Paulo Henrique Ganso and Hudson (in the medical department) lack Fluminense. The good news is the return of Luiz Henrique, recovered, Fred and Samuel Xavier, who were suspended in the last round.
0
1 time
DISPUTE FOR A SPOT AT LIBERTADORES! The two teams have the same score (45 points), but Fluminense is one position above the table (9th place) for having one more victory.
0
1 time
Good evening! Follow, from now on, the bids of Fluminense x Amrica-MG, a match valid for the 34th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.