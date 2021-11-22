Fluminense X America-MG – Supersports

27

1 time Ricardo Silva disputes the ball with Fred and gives a corner kick to Fluminense.

26

1 time Martinelli crosses the ball from the far right and Cavichioli doesn’t catch it, but the ball is lost on the other side of the field.

25

1 time Departure stopped to attend Lucas Kal.

24

1 time DEFENDED!!! Fred is fired at the entrance to the area by Luiz Henrique and plays heel for Yago Felipe. He fixes and submits weak, low, facilitating Cavichioli’s defense.

23

1 time America-MG closes on the defense field.

22

1 time Marlon takes the corner kick on the right side and Amrica-MG’s defense partially moves away.

21

1 time Samuel Xavier hits the ball from the right to the entrance of the small area and Ricardo Silva makes the cut.

20

1 time Nino tries to pass in depth to Marlon and the referee points out offside.

19

1 time Caio Paulista tries to trigger Luiz Henrique at the entrance to the area, but Cavichioli leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

18

1 time Ademir dominates the ball in midfield, leaves Marlon’s mark, but throws it to where there was no one from Amrica-MG and possession of the ball returns to Fluminense.

17

1 time Yago Felipe tries to score with Fred at the entrance of the area, but the return is weak and the defense of America-MG moves away.

16

1 time Martinelli fired by David Braz in the right half and tries to dug into the area. Bauermann away and on the rebound Martinelli finishes badly from outside the area, right from the goal.

15

1 time Marlon, from Fluminense, sends the ball over the crossbar to charge the midfielder’s foul.

14

1 time Ricardo Silva commits a foul in the dispute with Luiz Henrique in the middle of Fluminense’s attacking field.

13

1 time Yago Felipe reverses the play to Luiz Henrique on the right wing. He kills in the chest and taps to the middle of the area. Caio Paulista nods his head into Cavichioli’s hands.

12

1 time Martinelli receives a heel pass from Luiz Henrique on the right, goes to the back and disarmed by Marlon, from Amrica-MG.

11

1 time Yago Felipe receives a pass on the left flank of Fluminense’s attacking field and knocked down by Patric.

10

1 time Heber Roberto Lopes verbally warns Fred.

10

1 time Departure stopped to attend Ricardo Silva.

9

1 time Marcos Felipe tries to make a direct connection to Fred on the attacking field, but the Fluminense striker leaves his elbow in the face of Ricardo Silva in the dispute.

8

1 time Fluminense moves the ball in the defense field, trying to find spaces.

7

1 time Felipe Azevedo launched from the left wing and Samuel Xavier managed to regain possession of the ball.

6

1 time Al advances for the left half and disarmed by Yago Felipe.

5

1 time Marlon hits the ball from the left, straight into Cavichioli’s hands.

4

1 time Fred receives it on the right, tries the pass to the middle and the defense of Amrica-MG makes the cut.

3

1 time Yago Felipe tries to launch for Luiz Henrique, but Bauermann protects and Cavichioli keeps the ball.

two

1 time Juninho stretches the ball from midfield towards the attack and Nino intercepts it with his head.

1

1 time ALMOST!!! Caio Paulista invades the area, marked by Patric, and kicks across. The ball goes past Matheus Cavichioli’s right crossbar.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The departure from America-MG.

0

1 time Players from Fluminense and America-MG, including the referee, make an anti-racist gesture before the start of the match.

0

1 time Fluminense wears striped shirts in red, green and white and white shorts. Amrica-MG plays with white shirts and black shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Heber Roberto Lopes whistles the match, assisted by Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira. Edson Antonio de Sousa commands the VAR.

0

1 time Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Al, Juninho and Ademir; Felipe Azevedo and Mauro Zrate.

0

1 time Fluminense is lined up with Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; Andr, Yago Felipe, Martinelli; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Sunny late afternoon in Rio de Janeiro. Maracan thermometers mark 22C.

0

1 time In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Amrica-MG beat Fluminense by 1 x 0, with a goal by Ademir.

0

1 time In America-MG, the embezzlers are Eduardo and Berrio, who are recovering from injuries.

0

1 time Lucca (suspended), Gabriel Teixeira, Matheus Ferraz, Paulo Henrique Ganso and Hudson (in the medical department) lack Fluminense. The good news is the return of Luiz Henrique, recovered, Fred and Samuel Xavier, who were suspended in the last round.

0

1 time DISPUTE FOR A SPOT AT LIBERTADORES! The two teams have the same score (45 points), but Fluminense is one position above the table (9th place) for having one more victory.