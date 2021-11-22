Focus, IPCA, Fomc minutes and what else you need to know to invest well during the week

Despite the week being Thanksgiving holiday in the United States from Thursday, the next few days will be of important disclosures for investors, both in the world’s largest economy and here in Brazil.

This Monday, the 22nd, the market will be keeping an eye on the release of the Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank, with weekly projections for exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

As BC president Roberto Campos Neto stressed last Friday that inflation is highly widespread and that the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) is outside the target in 2022, the expectation is for a new upward revision of the projections for interest and price change next year.

It is precisely this concern with inflation that will make the November IPCA-15, which comes out on Thursday, the 25th, to be closely monitored by the market.

On Wednesday, on the eve of the US super holiday, a battery of releases about the world’s biggest economy: the minutes of the FOMC (the Fed’s monetary policy committee, the US central bank), the second preview of GDP, the updated data from unemployment claims and American spending figures.

See the full schedule below.

Focus Bulletin

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases the Focus Bulletin, a weekly survey with analysts on projections for the basic interest rate, inflation, exchange rate and GDP

Activity in the US and consumer confidence in the Eurozone

At 10:30 am, the Fed (US central bank) of Chicago releases the National Activity Index (CFNAI) for October. At 12:00, the NAR (National Association of Realtors) releases the amount of used home sales in the country in October. At the same time, the Eurozone, which has been suffering from a new wave of coronaviruses, reports consumer confidence in November.

Purchasing Manager Index in the Eurozone and the USA

At 6:00 am, Markit releases the industry and services purchasing market index (PMI) for the first weeks of November in the Eurozone. The same indicator, but for the US, will be informed by the consultancy at 11:45 am.

. Wednesday

Brazilian consumer confidence

At 8 am, FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) informs its November Consumer Survey.

Public debt

The National Treasury publishes the Monthly Public Debt Report.

GDP, personal expenses and unemployment benefits in the US

At 10:30 am, the BEA, the US Bureau of Statistics’ Bureau of Statistics, releases the second preview of the United States’ GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter. At the same time, the DoL (US Department of Labor) releases the updated number of jobless claims as of November 19. At 12:00, the BEA numbers for Americans’ personal expenses come out.

oil stocks

At 12:30 pm, the DOE (US Department of Energy) releases the country’s updated crude oil inventories.

Fomc minutes

At 4 pm, investors will check the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed (US central bank), which took place at the beginning of the month and which may give more clues about the decisions of the American monetary authority.

IPCA for the first fortnight

At 9 am, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reports how the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) behaved in the first half of November.

Transactions between Brazil and abroad

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank’s external sector note is released, with information for October on Brazil’s transactions with other countries.

BC credit note

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank releases its monetary policy note, with information on credit, defaults and loan maturities in October.

industry survey

At 8 am, FGV releases its Industry Survey carried out in October.

tariff flag

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) informs the electricity tariff flag for December.