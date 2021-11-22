Focus: Market sees 10.12% inflation this year and raises projections for Selic in 2022

Stocks on the rise

SAO PAULO – The financial market raised, for the 33rd week, its projections for inflation this year, this time from 9.77% to 10.12%. Estimates for the indicator in 2022 also worsened, from 4.79% to 4.96%, in the 18th consecutive week. The data are in the Focus report, released this Monday morning (22) by the Central Bank.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the BC raised their expectations for interest rates in 2022 and now see the Selic ending next year at 11.25%, above the 11% expected in the previous survey.

For December this year, the estimate for the basic interest rate was maintained at 9.25%. The expectation is for another 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in early December.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, Focus points to a worsening in the projections. Now, the market estimates growth of 4.80% this year, compared to 4.88% previously, and expansion of 0.70% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, compared to an estimated growth of 0.93%.

Finally, in exchange rates, economists maintained their estimates of the dollar traded at R$ 5.50 at the end of December this year and the next.

This week, on Thursday (25), investors will get to know the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) for November. Itaú projects a rise of 1.23% on a monthly basis, taking the rate in 12 months to 10.80% (compared to 10.34% in October).

“The data will likely be pressured by administered prices, notably gasoline, LPG and electricity. Among market prices, we expect significant increases in industrial items, food at home (vegetables, chicken) and services (such as rent and food away from home). Also important are core inflation measures, both for goods and services, which should remain under pressure in this reading”, assess the bank’s economists.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related