For young man acquitted after killing protesters, self-defense ‘is not illegal’

posted on 11/21/2021 11:25 AM



(credit: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager acquitted after shooting two men dead during protests against police violence in Wisconsin last year, defended his actions, saying self-defense “is not illegal.”

In comments broadcast by Fox News, the teenager, who appeared in a car smiling after the verdict, said he was relieved that his “difficult journey” was over.

“The jury has reached the correct verdict: self-defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse told Fox, ahead of a revealing interview to be aired Monday night and a subsequent documentary about the teenager, set to air in December.

A representative of the Rittenhouses later reported that the family had been taken to a reserved location.

“They’re fine right now, they’re in a private location. They’re a family and everyone is just ecstatic,” family spokesman David Hancock told CBS TV.

On Friday, a jury ruled that 18-year-old Rittenhouse was not guilty of murder and other charges stemming from the August 2020 shooting attack in the town of Kenosha.

The ruling sparked protests in cities across the country on Friday night, from New York to Portland, Oregon, as well as scattered applause outside the courthouse. Arms rights advocates praised the decision, highlighting the decisive nature of the case.

This case attracted worldwide attention, in part because it arose out of the “Black Lives Matter” movement’s rallies against racism and police violence that erupted across the country last year and were marked by a controversial mix of weapons, racial tensions, and civil militias.

On August 23, 2020, Kenosha, in the Great Lakes region, was the scene of riots after police officers severely wounded young black man Jacob Blake, whom they shot in the back during an arrest attempt.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, joined armed groups that claimed to be acting to “protect” businesses. He killed two white men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle.