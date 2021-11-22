Former Band presenter suffers attacks of hatred for looking like Marília Mendonça | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Samara Kalil alongside singers Maiara and Maraisa

Samara Kalil ended up on several Instagram gossip pages after posing for photos with Maiara and Maraisa backstage at the show the sisters did in Presidente Prudente (SP) on Saturday night (20). What was supposed to be just a show of affection turned into a huge headache: she started to suffer attacks of hatred for the simple fact of looking like Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and began to be called an opportunist.

The comments in the publications are heavy and Samara, who was already a presenter for the Band’s affiliate in the interior of São Paulo, has achieved much greater fame than in the times when she was the head of the Band Mulher program. In less than 24 hours, she jumped from 13 thousand to 36,400 followers on Instagram.

“I’m scared of everything that’s happening,” Samara told the column. “Gossip sites are distorting things,” she added.

Many pages said that the singers came down from the stage only to see Samara up close, because of her similarity, and also reported that they cried when they saw the journalist in the audience. Because of this, many unsuspecting people started to attack her, saying that she characterized herself as Marília Mendonça to take advantage of the situation and be noticed by Maiara and Maraisa.

“It’s been six years in my life that this happens every day, that people talk about my similarity to Marília. I’ve always admired her as an artist, for the woman she is. She inspired me a lot too. I went to the show as I always was in everyone else, I am very inserted in the sertanejo environment here in my region, in the interior of São Paulo, because of my profession, I am a journalist and have always interviewed artists in the dressing rooms. girls, my emotion in the video is clear, because that moment was very important for me,” explained Samara to the column.

“They distorted things, they said that [Maiara e Maraisa] they stopped the show to talk to me and that’s not what happened. It was a very emotional moment. I respect the memory of Marília, family and friends. I am like that, I have nothing to do. I didn’t dress like Marília Mendonça, I didn’t force anything. I was myself. And it’s a coincidence of life,” he concluded.

Samara worked at TV Band Paulista until May 2019, and today she works as an entrepreneur and digital influencer in her city, where she has always made several campaigns for companies and local businesses.

Check out Samara Kalil’s publications about her meeting with Maiara and Maraisa and also a video of an interview she conducted with Marília Mendonça in 2018: