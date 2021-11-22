Former Flamengo reveals club that ‘ignored’ chance to have Lucas Paquetá

Carlos Mozer offered Lucas Paquetá to Olympique de Marseille in 2018, but the French team ignored the chance to sign the Brazilian

idol of Flamengo It’s from Marseille Olympics, Carlos Mozer recommended Lucas Paquetá to the French team, when he was football manager of the club rubro-negro, in 2018.

In an interview with the newspaper Provence, the former defender revealed that at the time, the French ”ignored” the hiring of the midfielder, who now wears his rival’s colors Lyon.

“I called my friends in Marseille to say that he [Lucas Paquetá] it was very strong. It was a tip for the club staff to see him there. I found out that Lucas [Paquetá] it had all the qualities and was very interesting for Marseille, but that didn’t happen. Today, it’s Lyon that benefits,” Mozer said before adding:

“There are many former Brazilian players who played at Olympique. We know football well and we also know the character and quality it takes to play in Marseille. It’s a shame the club doesn’t consult us. I don’t know if the club was able to buy it, but that’s the job of people who work in finance. It’s up to the managers to find the best solutions to attract the players”, he concluded.

Mozer arrived and played for Marseille in the early 90s, where he won three titles in the French Championship. In 2016, the former defender returned to Gávea as Football Manager and remained in the position until the beginning of 2018.

Paquetá, in turn, was on the field this Sunday (21) for Lyon against Olympique de Marseille. However, the match was suspended after Payet was hit in the head by a bottle.

