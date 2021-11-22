Fortaleza will have a new, modern hospital with land and equipment facilities donated to the UFC – Metro

The health complex of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), at the Polo Médico de Porangabussu, in Fortaleza, will gain a new hospital unit. The Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues Institute of Medical Sciences (ICM) decided to donate the facilities of a building and the land that the construction occupies to the institution.

Initially, the building was planned to house a hospital capable of operating as one of the most advanced medical centers in the country, also serving to train students at the Faculty of Medicine.

UFC already had the right to occupy part of the property, due to an agreement, but with the donation, the domain will be integral, both of the health equipment and of the land on which it occupies, until then property of the ICM

Both the architectural and engineering projects of the site, which comprise the construction of ten floors, were also donated to the university.

According to the institute, the resources for the construction of the health unit came from the private sector and from the allocation of parliamentary amendments.

The future hospital will be hosted in the complex that brings together the UFC Faculty of Medicine, the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, the Assis Chateaubriand Maternity School, the Ceará Cancer Institute (ICC), the Ceará Hematology and Hemotherapy Center (Hemoce), located in the area where the Technological Innovation District and the Intelligent Neighborhood of Porangabussu will be installed.

The ICM is a non-profit institution that aims to implement, in Ceará, a National Reference Center for Research, Teaching, High Quality Assistance and Technology Production.

Dr. Cabeto, chaired by the former State Secretary of Health, Carlos Roberto Martins Sobrinho, is the institute dedicated to the development of medical sciences in the State, with its own programs or through collaboration with the public and private sectors.