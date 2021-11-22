Fortnite: 10 Curious Skins You Didn’t Expect To See In-Game | Battle Royale

Fortnite has become a pop culture phenomenon. Over four years, the Epic Games title collaborates with several big names. In 2021 alone, Battle Royale added characters from Street Fighter, Tomb Raider and League of Legends, as well as famous cartoon names like Naruto and Rick & Morty. Famous like Ariana Grande and Neymar were also present with costumes and special events. Here are 10 curious skins added to Fortnite in 2021.

In a somewhat unusual collaboration, singer Ariana Grande became a skin at Fortnite. The American was part of the Fenda Tour event, where she performed with a show within the game. Ariana also joined the Icon Series with her own skin, which features the Rift Goddess variant. It can be purchased individually for the price of 2,000 V-Bucks, or through the Ariana Grande set, which sells for 2,800 V-Bucks. In addition to the skin, the kit also includes: backpack, custom hang-glider and pickax.

In the DC Comics Universe, Bruce Wayne from Earth-22 of the Dark Multiverse is Batman Who Laughs, one of the darkest variants of the Dark Knight. In Fortnite, the character was introduced in the comic book Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, which gave players the code to redeem the skin. Later, the villain was also released into the game store individually for 1,500 V-Bucks. The Batman set that Ri sells for 2,200 V-Bucks. Package contains: custom skin, pickax, hang glider and backpack.

Fortnite launched a collaboration earlier this year with Street Fighter that featured skins based on Ryu and Chun-li, two of its most memorable characters. In August, the games once again intertwined, this time adding Cammy, one of the heroines of the fighting game series. At Fortnite, the character appeared with a slightly different look, wearing pants along with her traditional green bathing suit. His tactical variant wears camouflage pants and a T-shirt. The skin was released in the game individually for 1,600 V-Bucks, or in the Cammy & Guile bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

The introduction of the iconic and charismatic character created by Roberto Bolaños was one of the most celebrated by Fortnite players. The hero arrived at the game to celebrate his 51 years. The Chapolin Colorado costs 1,200 V-Bucks individually and 1,600 V-Bucks in the backpack, gesture and pickaxe package. The latter is obviously based on the famous bionic sledgehammer, an accessory that Chapolin carried.

The Colombian singer is another one who, like Ariana Grande, performed in the game, in this case, at the Festa Royale event. J Balvin also joined the Icon Series with his own skin, which was priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, and two variants, the Skeleton Balvin and the Energia Balvin. The singer won a set of items that sell for 2,400 V-Bucks and include a custom skin, hang glider, pickaxe and gesture. The look is based on his album “Colores”, released in 2020.

Celebrating the launch of the Arcane animated series, League of Legends (LOL) has landed in Fortnite through the skin of one of its most famous champions. The Jinx shooter, protagonist of the animation, had the skin launched for 1,500 V-bucks individually and in the Arcane Jinx package for 1,800 V-Bucks, which includes backpack, pickaxe, spray and the track “Playground”, to play in matches. The set also has two loading screens.

An icon in video game history, Lara Croft celebrated 25 years together with the Tomb Raider franchise in 2021. The beloved archaeologist was introduced to Fortnite in two skins, one based on her original look and the other on her reboot, released by Square Enix in 2013 The character was part of the battle pass of Chapter 2 Season 6, being unlocked at level 15. She also gained her custom item set, with gesture, smoke trail, hang glider, backpack, spray and emote. Its skin also came with 25th Anniversary Classic, and Gold Anniversary variants.

This Tuesday (16), Fortnite received another great character of pop culture: Naruto Uzumaki, protagonist of the manga/anime Naruto. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the plot tells the story of a ninja who dreams of becoming a hokage – the strongest ninja in his village. In addition to the character, his teammates, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi, are also available, as well as items based on the orange ninja universe. Naruto also has a variation, based on his appearance in the manga Boruto: Next Generations.

Neymar was the first athlete to be added to Fortnite. Its arrival took place in the Season 2 Chapter 2 battle pass. The player skin was unlocked through unique challenges for pass owners. In addition to having personalized items, Neymar’s skin has some variants: Default, which resembles his uniform at PSG, and Exhibition, in the colors of the Brazilian team’s uniform. Both costumes have a Primal variant, being Primal and Primal Exhibition, respectively. They give Neymar a Black Panther-style look.

Another unusual cross-over of Fortnite was with the popular animated series Rick & Morty, which brought the two protagonists into the game. Rick Sanchez, the scientist who proclaimed himself the smartest man in the universe, was part of the Season 2 Chapter 2 battle pass. The skin was unlocked at level 10 of the pass, which also brought custom items: a charging and spray screen. Players were also able to unlock the Toxic Rick, Silver, Golden and Prismatic variants.