Full HD monitor: see seven options to buy in Brazil | Which one to buy?

Full HD monitors can be an interesting option for those looking for good display of images. In addition to the resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, some devices even bring extra features that improve the experience with the screens, such as refresh rates of up to 144 Hz and color and brightness optimization technologies. Companies like LG, Dell, Philips, Acer and Samsung offer models for prices starting at R$873, such as the Philips 221V8A.

The LG 24MK430H is a 24-inch panel with IPS technology that can be purchased for around R$ 990. Another option is the AOC Speed ​​24G2HE5, which has a response time of 1 ms and can be ideal for games for values ​​starting from of BRL 1,029. Check the list that the TechAll prepared with seven options of Full HD monitors to buy in Brazil in 2021.

👉 Dell Core i5 Notebook: See six options to buy in Brazil in 2021

1 of 8 Full HD Monitor: companies like LG, Samsung, Philips, Acer and Dell offer models for prices starting at R$ 873 — Photo: Pedro Vital/TechTudo Full HD monitor: companies like LG, Samsung, Philips, Acer and Dell offer models for prices starting at R$873 — Photo: Pedro Vital/TechTudo

LG ultrawide monitor: where to buy? Respond on the TechTudo Forum

Phillips brings the 221V8A monitor as a Full HD option. It features 21.5 inches and 16:9 aspect ratio to display the images on the VA LED display. The design features thin edges plus improved viewing angle, both with the aim of providing an immersive experience. In addition to the tiny frame, the structure also reserves HDMI and VGA inputs to connect with other devices. You can find the cheapest equipment on the list for around R$873.

The blue light reduction and reading modes help provide a more comfortable exposure to the eyes when touching the screen, while the Adaptive Sync and Smart Image tools promise to improve the quality of images.

2 of 8 Philips V8A features LED VA display and HDMI and VGA inputs — Photo: Press/Philips Philips V8A features LED VA display and HDMI and VGA inputs — Photo: Press/Philips

The Dell SE2216H features 22 inches, 60 Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. The product’s focus, according to the manufacturer, is the public that uses it daily, whether for work, study and other activities. The screen features an easy-access button in the lower right corner, which allows you to simply turn the monitor on, as well as insert an angle adjustment to accommodate the panel in the best way for the user. This option is available for starting at R$ 909.

The product datasheet includes an anti-glare screen, HDMI and VGA inputs, plus an estimated 12-second response time. The display technology is VA, the same used in some Samsung models.

3 of 8 Dell SE2216H features 22 inches, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 16:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Press/Dell Dell SE2216H features 22 inches, 60 Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Press Release/Dell

The LG 24MK430H has 24 inches to display images in Full HD. The type of technology used on the panel is IPS, a variation of the LCD with more faithful colors and an optimized viewing angle. The structure of the screen is reclining, which allows it to be adjusted according to the user’s demand, but also allows installation on the wall if necessary. The device sells for close to R$990 on Amazon.

The monitor offers the OnScreen Control feature, which organizes multiple screens within the display, enabling customization of up to 14 different modes for them. A tool that the gamer audience can contemplate is AMD Radeon FreeSync, which works when HDMI is connected to eliminate clipping and repetition of images.

4 of 8 LG 24MK430H features features to optimize gaming experience — Photo: Press/LG LG 24MK430H features features to optimize gaming experience — Photo: Press Release/LG

More monitors to buy

Another Full HD option from LG is the 25UM58G monitor. This time the dimension is slightly larger, 25 inches and 21:9 aspect ratio, but uses an IPS panel just like the other model. The product with HDMI input and for headphones also provides a power saving feature, which reduces screen glare on occasion. The model is found for figures from R$ 1,015.

The highlights of the screen in question mention Motion Blur Reduction, which seeks to deliver images without tracks and with a reduced response time, of approximately 1 ms. Input delay is also an issue that promises to be resolved on the monitor, now with the help of Dynamic Action Sync, to optimize the gaming experience.

5 out of 8 LG 25UM58G has a 21:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Disclosure/LG LG 25UM58G has a 21:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Disclosure/LG

The AOC Speed ​​24G2HE5 features a 24-inch, IPS panel and thin edges. The monitor stands out for its 75 Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the 60 Hz seen on most other models. This setting can ease the transition of images and prevent blurring during displays. The 1 ms response time also comes in as an advantage that can help during games, for example. The model is sold for around R$ 1,029.

Aiming the gamer audience, the manufacturer emphasizes the presence of Adaptive Sync, which reduces cuts and repetitions of images through synchronization between graphic frames and display refresh rate. In addition to this tool, the crosshairs mode is also able to help accuracy in games by inserting a red crosshair placed in the center of the screen.

6 of 8 AOC’s Monitor Speed ​​combines a good amount of features and a good size — Photo: Publicity/AOC AOC Speed ​​Monitor combines a good amount of features and a good size — Photo: Disclosure/AOC

Samsung offers the LC24F390FHLMZD as a Full HD option, a 24-inch curved monitor and inputs for HDMI, headphones and D-sub. Despite the curvature, the panel can be installed on the wall if necessary. In terms of features, the equipment has Eco Saving, which works based on the perception of the brightness of dark colors on the screen, in order to reduce brightness to consume less energy. It is seen for values ​​starting from R$1,073.

One of the highlights of the curved screen is the improvement in the user’s field of vision, which allows for an improved perception of space and depth. In addition to preventing any peripheral distractions, this technology also tends to reduce the fatigue observed when exposed to a flat screen. The monitor features a VA panel with backlight blocking, which tends to be more efficient than IPS technology. AMD FreeSync technology is also present, a feature responsible for synchronizing the screen refresh rate with the image frame rate, in addition to the sleep mode, which reduces the emission of blue light.

7 of 8 Samsung LC24F390FHLMZD has thin edges and curved screen — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Samsung LC24F390FHLMZD has thin edges and curved screen — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

The Acer Nitro XZ242Q is another option for those looking for curved Full HD displays. The display size is 23.6 inches and the refresh rate stands out among the other models, as it offers 144 Hz. This specification can meet those looking for a reproduction of images and videos without the “ghosting” effect on the monitor, especially when it comes to games and movies. Interested consumers need to pay from R$1,699 to purchase the product.

With tiny edges, the Nitro XZ242Q can be wall mounted or supported on surfaces. Acer estimates the panel’s response time at 4 seconds, which, as it is curved, can reduce eye strain even after long periods of exposure. The product’s shape tends to provide an immersive experience free from peripheral distractions. Technologies used in the panel mention blur reduction and blue light emission, screen frame synchronization, and image adjustment to improve their display in terms of color and brightness.

8 of 8 Acer Nitro XZ242Q provides a 23.6-inch, 144 Hz panel — Photo: Publicity/Acer Acer Nitro XZ242Q provides a 23.6-inch and 144 Hz panel — Photo: Publicity/Acer

With information from LG (1/two), Samsung, AOC, acer, Philips and Dell

BEST SHOOTING GAME LAUNCHES IN 2021!