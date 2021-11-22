Full schedule: Athletico has six guaranteed competitions to run in 2022 | athletico-pr

Athletico already knows it will have an even fuller calendar in 2022. The Copa Sudamericana title added three international competitions for Hurricane next year: Libertadores, with direct seat in the group stage; the Recopa Sudamericana, against the champion of Liberta 2021 (Palmeiras or Flamengo); and the J. League/Conmebol, against the Japanese champion.

In addition, Athletico will enter from the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The Rubro-Negro will also have the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Campeonato Paranaense.

There is also the possibility that Athletico will compete in a seventh competition, the Supercopa do Brasil – if Hurricane wins the title of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG, in December.

This can make the number of games even greater, depending on the team’s advancement throughout competitions. In 2021, Athletico will close the season with 76 games.

Athletico pockets more than R$37 million in awards at the Sul-Americana

The direct spot in the Libertadores group stage was one of the obsessions. It will be the eighth participation of Hurricane in the competition: the club has already been in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Athletico will still dispute the Copa Sudamericana for the second time in 2022 – in 2019, he was defeated by River Plate.

And it will also be the second appearance in the J.League YBC Levain Cup/Conmebol Sudamericana, facing the champion of the J. League (Japanese Championship) of 2021. The decision, in a single game, is played in Japan. Athletico already lifted this trophy in 2019.

With 41 points and in 13th position, Athletico is four points above Z-4. The next appointment is in front of São Paulo on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi.

