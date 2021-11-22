Gabi Brandt shows details of family mansion

Gabi Brandt took the opportunity on Sunday to tour some parts of the Poncio family mansion, which includes a division to separate the homes of pastors Márcio and Simone from those of the children Sarah and Saulo, husband of the influencer.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” opened a box of questions for followers to say which details of the house most interested and ended up taking a detailed tour of the exterior of the land, through its collections of shoes and perfumes and even showed quickly some of the rooms, the gym and the family cinema.

There is a sun for every human being here in Rio de Janeiro. Here the pool and here the barbecue part. This part is new, here was a fireplace, but we didn’t use it for anything, so we covered it and made this part with more tables”, detailed Gabi, filming the exterior of the mansion, common to the three families.

Swimming pool and garden at the Poncio mansion Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Here is a sauna, which no one has ever used either, so it became a deposit for footvolley balls. Here is the court and that’s it,” continued the influencer, explaining the use of spaces on the ground, located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Also, at the entrance to his house, Brandt highlighted the large mirrored façade and the statue of a lion on the side of the door. The sculpture, which also adorns the home of famous people such as Simone, from the duo with Simaria, is 1.70 m tall and costs R$ 45 thousand.

A lion that decorates the entrance to a mansion costs R$ 45 thousand and was also acquired by famous people such as the countrywoman Simone Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Barbecue and sauna outside the Poncio mansion Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Once inside the house she shares with her husband Saulo and children Davi and Henri, Brandt quickly passed through 2 of the four bedrooms and their perfume and shoe collections.

“Guest room/mess room, this is Davi’s room, here’s Henri’s and here’s mine. For a change I took care of the parade”, he joked, showing the “supremacy” of his sneakers and sandals in his closet. double suite.

Brandt showed off parts of the guest bedroom and master bedroom in his mansion. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Collection of shoes and perfumes by Gabi Brandt Image: Reproduction/Instagram

At the house of his father-in-law, Márcio Poncio, Brandt filmed parts common to everyone in the family, such as the cinema and the gym. Despite being separated, the three houses have passages that lead to the main residence of the shepherds.

“It’s at Márcio’s house, it’s a movie theater, and it’s very tasty. This is at Angra’s house and on the farm too, just the same,” explained the influencer when she received a question from a follower about another post made in her profile.

About the gym, she explained: “It’s divided into two parts. And all of this here is also at my father-in-law’s house, okay, guys? In the basement. There’s this aerobic part and the equipment part,” she concluded.