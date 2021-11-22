Gabi Zanotti praises Corinthians’ maturity to overcome Santa Fe – 11/21/2021

Midfielder Gabi Zanotti praised Corinthians’ maturity to beat Santa Fe 2-0 tonight (21). In the women’s Libertadores final, the team took pressure in the opening minutes, but won 2-0 and won the tournament for the third time.

“We knew about the quality of the Santa Fé team. Our committee analyzed and saw that they had a lot of quality. It was a very good game, interesting for the public. The most important thing is that the group had maturity, knew how to overcome adversity, the pressure they put on at the beginning of the matches and we were efficient. As soon as we arrived, we finished in a goal,” he said on the way out.

According to the player, the team managed to overcome many setbacks in the season to win another title. Timão was Brazilian champion in the year and still disputes the Paulista final against São Paulo.

“This is all the result of a lot of work. Of course, the maturity of the group is very important. The technical committee, which manages, each year, to extract the best from each one and we manage to put it all together. It’s a lot of work. , a lot of dedication, a lot of commitment from the whole group. Congratulations, we’re in another final, despite the adversities we’ve faced and the difficulty, which is increasing,” he concluded.