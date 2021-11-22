Gabigol maintains isolated leadership of Flamengo’s artillery in the season – Flamengo

Ranking also has excellent contributions from Bruno Henrique, Pedro, Michael and Vitinho

Last Saturday (20th), the Flamengo won the Internacional 2-1, in Beira-Rio. In a game valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão, Rubro-Negro did not know about Colorado and now has four consecutive victories in the season. One of those responsible for the good phase is Gabigol, who has resumed the good phase and has been actively participating in Mengão’s goals. Against the gauchos it was no different, and the striker celebrates the isolated leadership of the Mais Querido artillery in 2021.

Gabigol is going through a season of ups and downs for Flamengo, especially since he has not worn the Manto Sagrado in reasonable amounts. With many calls and some physical problems, the striker only entered the field 42 with the Mengão shirt in 2021. However, when he was available, the shirt 9 did the trick and shook the net 32 ​​times. In addition, Gabi also distributed ten assists to her teammates.

CHECK THE TOP-5 OF THE FLAMENGO ARTILLERY IN THE SEASON:

Gabigol – 32 goals

Bruno Henrique – 20 goals

Michael – 18 goals

Pedro – 18 goals

Vitinho – 13 goals

In addition to the Príncipe da Nação, as mentioned, the ranking also had other excellent contributions. A duo with Gabi since 2019, Bruno Henrique appears in second place with 20 goals. It is worth remembering that the shirt 27 did not play against Internacional, due to tendonitis. Pedro and Michael, with 18 goals, and Vitinho, with 13, complete the top-5 in the ranking. Below, pictures like Arrascaeta and Andreas Pereira also add value.

With Gabigol available, the most dear follows the preparation plan for the Libertadores final. Before the decision, however, Flamengo has one more commitment for the Brasileirão, against Grêmio in Porto Alegre. Cariocas and Rio Grande do Sul face off this Tuesday (23), at 9:00 pm (GMT), with the transmission of Coluna do Fla, the most red-black on the internet, on YouTube.