Gabriel Medina gets emotional after seeing his sister win the title: ‘Owl Brother’ | More Sports

Surfer Gabriel Medina had a lot to celebrate this Sunday and couldn’t hold back the emotion when celebrating the victory of his sister, Sophia Medina, in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro.

In the semifinal, Sophia had already beaten her compatriot Larissa Santos. In the decision, she surpassed the Peruvian Daniella Rosas. With a sum of 14.27 against 12.34, he secured the title of the competition.

Medina wasted no time in celebrating the victory through social media, posting a photo in which he appears smiling alongside Yasmin Brunet and the television. “Champion! Big people win, Pride! First WQS win. It’s impossible not to remember when I started! I love you”, published Gabriel. Yasmin also left a comment. “It broke!! Very beautiful to see its evolution. First of many. Very proud”, he said.

Medina also recorded a video where he appears screaming a lot and celebrating his sister’s victory. He also posted a picture of himself with eyes red with emotion and the description: “Owl Brother”.

The tournament won by Sofia counts as regional access to the Challenger Series, which serves as a gateway to the World Surf League world circuit.

“I’m glad I won, I can only thank God. It was fun. This championship is one of the most important in the world today. In Latin America, it’s the most important. I’m very happy to have won, it’s always been my goal. It’s a great stage for a surfing career. It’s been a long time since I’ve won a championship. All hard work has paid off,” said the champion.