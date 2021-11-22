Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung folding cell phone evolved for better strength | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy Z Fold reaches its third generation. Samsung’s folding tablet footprint has been evolving every year and we have small refinements here compared to its predecessor. The price remains salty and starts at over R$ 10 thousand. Is it worth paying all this?

The design hasn’t changed much: the new one is more compact and lighter. The rear cameras are in a smaller block and the metal frame has been reinforced. The big step forward is the addition of IPX8 certification, which ensures the Fold 3 is water resistant but still vulnerable to dust.

The plastic screen was also improved and now supports the S Pen, but it’s not the same pen as the Galaxy Note line, you need to buy the S Pen Fold Edition with retractable tip that costs R$ 800 along with the cape. This version doesn’t have all the features due to the lack of Bluetooth connection, but there is the S Pen Pro which costs even more.

Both screens on the Fold 3 are 120 Hz, feature high brightness, vibrant colors and great touch sensitivity. Stereo sound delivers good power with well-balanced audio.