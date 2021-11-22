Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung folding cell phone evolved for better strength | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy Z Fold reaches its third generation. Samsung’s folding tablet footprint has been evolving every year and we have small refinements here compared to its predecessor. The price remains salty and starts at over R$ 10 thousand. Is it worth paying all this?
The design hasn’t changed much: the new one is more compact and lighter. The rear cameras are in a smaller block and the metal frame has been reinforced. The big step forward is the addition of IPX8 certification, which ensures the Fold 3 is water resistant but still vulnerable to dust.
The plastic screen was also improved and now supports the S Pen, but it’s not the same pen as the Galaxy Note line, you need to buy the S Pen Fold Edition with retractable tip that costs R$ 800 along with the cape. This version doesn’t have all the features due to the lack of Bluetooth connection, but there is the S Pen Pro which costs even more.
Both screens on the Fold 3 are 120 Hz, feature high brightness, vibrant colors and great touch sensitivity. Stereo sound delivers good power with well-balanced audio.
The Fold 3 comes with the Snapdragon 888 platform and in our tests it delivered lower multitasking performance compared to the S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100. Blame it on poorly optimized software? In benchmarks, it is above the other top of the line Samsung and in games managed to run everything with great fluidity.
The battery has not evolved and continues to yield the same as the last generation. It is capable of lasting all day, as long as it doesn’t demand too much from the device. As we are talking about a 5G cell phone, you will probably need to recharge it more than once a day when connected to the mobile network. The recharge time could be better and here we have the same 25W limitation as before.
And the cameras? This is another point that has not evolved. The Fold 3 is below the S21 line, which is disappointing for the price. It is capable of taking good pictures, but forget about the built-in camera for selfies; it sits under the screen and is inferior in quality to entry-level cell phones.
To check all the details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, just follow the full review via the link below.