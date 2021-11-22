Gasly laments AlphaTauri’s “shocking” performance in Qatar

Pierre Gasly was unable to explain a lower-than-expected result for AlphaTauri in Qatar (Photo: AlphaTauri)

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

AlphaTauri had a day to forget this Sunday (21), during the dispute for the GP of Qatar. It even started positively, with two penalties to Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, which allowed Pierre Gasly to start in the front row, right beside pole Lewis Hamilton. However, Faenza’s team car was simply not competitive on the Losail Circuit, and both the Frenchman and his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, finished outside the top-10, without adding points, even amid an absolutely wrong strategy.

“I think our pace was shocking. Both of us [Gasly e Tsunoda] we started in the top-10 and went down in the standings”, worried Pierre Gasly, who fell from second place to finish in 11th. “With the two-stop strategy, I tried to push as much as I could, but I slipped too much, and I overheated the tires too much. We still don’t have the answers for that”, he summarized.

Pierre Gasly came 11th in Qatar and failed to score points for AlphaTauri (Photo: AlphaTauri)

On the other hand, while AlphaTauri leaves Qatar zero, Alpine had a great day in Losail: Fernando Alonso finished third and scored 15 points with the podium; Esteban Ocon, in turn, was fifth and scored another 12 goals. Thus, the teams — which arrived in the country tied for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Cup — will land in Saudi Arabia separated by 27 points in favor of the French team.

“Of course it was very frustrating. We can just congratulate them [Alpine]. They were very strong today, even starting behind us [Gasly largou em segundo, à frente das duas Alpine]. When I spent time back from Fernando [Alonso], I couldn’t match. They did a better job, and next time we’ll try to improve too,” he concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again on the first weekend of December, between the 3rd and the 5th, with the dispute for the first GP in Saudi Arabia in the category’s history, the penultimate stage of the 2021 season.

