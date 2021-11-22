Geraldo Luís says he received a ‘miracle’ after undergoing catheterization: ‘I’m not 20 anymore’

Diabetic, the 50-year-old journalist says that the consequences of Covid-19 have aggravated his situation

Reproduction/Instagram/@geraldobalanca Geraldo Luís underwent catheterization in São Paulo



Geraldo Luís made a live on his account on “Instagram”, this Sunday afternoon, 21, to explain why he had to be hospitalized to undergo a catheterization. According to the presenter of TV Record, he went to Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, just to perform a battery of exams, but he had to undergo the procedure after the doctors’ analysis. Diabetic, the 50-year-old journalist tells that the consequences of Covid-19 aggravated the situation.

“Doctors performed a catheterization to find out what was happening and rule out the possibility of a heart attack. They proved that I have fatty plaques in the coronary arteries, and Covid may have aggravated [o quadro]”, commented Geraldo Luís. “Once again it was the presence of God, of Jesus, because he didn’t need to put the stent, which is a small spring that goes through this little hole, this tube that they drilled here, right down to the heart”, he said, by showing a bandage on his forearm.

“I’m not twenty years old anymore. In the last week, I started to have an absurd fatigue. I thought it was diabetes, which really was out of balance. On Wednesday, my blood pressure took a serious rise, and on Friday, I felt unwell and a really bad feeling. I immediately called my doctor and went to the hospital”, continued the presenter, who will need to undergo a diet. “If I don’t take care of these plaques, which are already between 25 and 30%, they can enlarge, clog the arteries and culminate in a heart attack,” he added.