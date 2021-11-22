‘Get Back’ Documentary Shows The Beatles ‘Like You’ve Never Seen Before’

In a crappy recording studio in London, Paul is working on an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling”, Yoko is sitting next to John, George struggles to find the right words for the lyrics of “Something” and Ringo juggles with their drumsticks.

After 50 years locked in a vault, director Peter Jackson has edited 57 hours of unprecedented footage into a series of documentaries that show the Beatles playing, dancing, playing, experimenting with new music and resolving their differences.

“These are the Beatles like you’ve never seen them before. Like human beings,” said Jackson, the New Zealand director of “The Lord of the Rings” and Beatles fan.

Originally filmed over 22 days in January 1969, the recordings offer an entirely different portrayal of the Liverpool band in the months before their bitter breakup.

Watch the trailer:

Unlike the Beatles story, that the four musicians couldn’t stand spending time together anymore, Jackson found “these four guys who are friends, who have a deep respect for each other.”

“Instead of yelling at each other and blaming each other and going crazy, they just stick together, they’re professional, they have a sense of humor and they go for it. And they end up with the triumph on the terrace,” Jackson said.

The three-part documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” will be released on the Disney+ streaming service this Thursday (25), Friday (26) and Saturday (27).

The footage was shot when Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr met to write 14 songs, record a new album and organize their first live performance in three years. That now legendary January 30 show – on the roof of the Apple Corps headquarters in central London – was also the last.

As McCartney puts it at one point: “The best part of us has always been and always will be when we’re walled in.”

The tapes were originally filmed for a shorter, more spiteful documentary – “Let It Be” made by Michael Lindsay-Hogg – which was released in May 1970, shortly after McCartney officially left the band.

Jackson worked with the consent of surviving members McCartney and Starr, Harrison’s widow, and Lennon’s son Sean, but said none of them ever asked for changes or edits, despite being nervous about receiving the documentary.

McCartney and Starr, he said, can barely remember the details of those days, so “they’re essentially seeing this almost for the first time too.”

“They also said it was very stressful to watch. They’re very aware that they’re pulling the curtain and that you’re seeing the Beatles in an intimate, raw way that they’ve never allowed themselves to be seen before,” he said.

As a longtime Beatles fan who cites “Penny Lane” among his favorite tracks, Jackson attributes the Beatles’ continued popularity to the reach and infectious quality of their music.

“You can’t imagine the songs ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Revolution No. 9’ came from the same band. If you played for people they don’t know, they wouldn’t think it was the same band.”