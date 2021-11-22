Giovanna Antonelli celebrates the hectic routine with her return to soap operas: ‘I don’t know what it’s like to live without her!’ | TV & Famous

▶ Watch the “More Life Better” call with the cast:

‘The More Life, the Better!’: what would you do if you had a 2nd chance?

With the new job, everyday life became more accelerated for the teenager’s mother Pietro, 16 years old and twins Sofia and Antônia, 10. But nothing to discourage Giovanna. On the contrary, she loves and is mega used to this rush:

“Look, I’ve been living this routine for 16 years. I don’t know what it’s like to live without her anymore. (Laughter). I always adapt so that we have the best quality of life as much as possible at all times”, she says.

Acting is one of his greatest passions. Playing different characters always requires new tools and Giovanna loves this challenge: “I love acting in soap operas, movies. I love working. Creating, interpreting is always reinventing and moving. ”

Helping to compose the produced and laid-back look of her Paula Terrare is another pleasurable moment for the actress. Giovanna loves exchanging ideas, especially with professionals who dominate the subject: “I love working with those who like to work, exchange, create… I’m an admirer of talents”, she confesses.

“I would adopt everything from Paula in my daily life, adapting to my style. That’s what fashion is all about. We can use everything with common sense. She is timeless. I love colors and at this point we already have something in common”.

At 45, time doesn’t seem to pass for Giovanna. The years run smoothly thanks to the way she sees her routine. Balanced diet, physical activity and love of work are the formula for your eternal youth.

“I feel very good working and producing. I am happy and fulfilled. My preparation for reaching 50 is not being prepared. I live one day at a time and each day is profit. Life is beautiful!”

With a teenage son and two 10-year-old girls, mother Giovanna thinks that love is the basis for avoiding any conflict. The relationship of the four is based on this feeling, respect and friendship. “Living in balance is the best option”, he delivers.

And to fuel the marriage with Leonardo Nogueira, a little word is repeated to sum up the success of the 10-year union: “Love!”

