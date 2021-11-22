Globo reviews Maju Coutinho’s family and intimacy album for its premiere on Fantástico· TV News

Globo turned over the family album and opened part of Maju Coutinho’s intimacy in his debut on Fantástico this Sunday (21). She received a tribute at the opening of the program, which revealed details of her personal life, including childhood photos and also from the College of Communication. “I’m very happy and excited about the challenge”, she thanked.

The attraction retraced the presenter’s journey since childhood. “Look carefully, pay attention to the girl Maria Júlia. Daughter of teachers, who grew up in a loving family in Vila Matilde, on the east side of São Paulo. A girl who liked to play journalist with imaginary interviews”, said Poliana Abritta, in through the personal records of the colleague.

“The girl grew up, and so did her dream. In college, she became Maju. As a reporter, she arrived at TV Globo in 2007. In 2013, she became one of the most outstanding presenters of our news programs,” he continued.

“Miss Maria’s play and then the young Maju’s aspirations brought this extremely talented journalist to a moment when the story of Fantástico inaugurates a new phase. Two women together, in charge of the program”, concluded the narration.

The journalist, however, was laconic when she was received on the stage of Fantástico for the first time as a titleholder. “Thank you, Poliana. Thank you for watching us, honoring this new stage of the Show da Vida. I’m very happy and excited about the challenge. Let’s start”, she pointed out.

