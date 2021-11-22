Globoplay releases chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol to non-subscribers; learn more· TV news

Globoplay made the first six chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol available to non-subscribers of the platform. The action is part of Globo’s plan to relaunch the story of the twins Christian and Renato (Cauã Reymond) to reverse the low ratings of the nine o’clock soap opera.

The disclosure has been made after the traditional roll call with the highlights of the next chapter of the series during commercial breaks. “Want to know this story from the beginning? The first six chapters are open to non-subscribers on Globoplay”, warns the narrator of the station.

As the TV news, Globo had to find a way to go after the loss and reinforce the story of the telenovela. Company professionals were impressed with the acceptance of the plot among critics and the public.

The audience leader believes that the praise the production received from those who have seen the soap opera can serve as an incentive to attract an audience that has not yet tuned in to it.

Even so, the serials still have bad ratings on Ibope. In the first week on the air, the plot scored 23.2 points on average in Greater São Paulo — the target of the timetable is at least 30.

Announcement made during the Globo break

Another factor that weighed on the low ratings was the lack of publicity for the telenovela before the premiere. There were few reports in other programs of the house, and the commercials ended up overshadowed by the ones from Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, a plot of the seven that opens on Monday (22).

Despite this, Um Lugar ao Sol has been in high demand on Globoplay and surpassed even Verdades Secretas 2. After spending a few days in the first position of the Top 10 in streaming, Lícia Manzo’s telenovela was surpassed only by A Usurpadora (1998) among the most viewed productions on the platform.

Internet users noticed Globo’s action in trying to raise the rates of the serials on open TV with the release of the chapters on streaming. Check out some reactions:

Um Lugar ao Sol is so flop that Globo put the first six caps on globoplay for free to see if it catches anyone’s attention kkkkk — Junior (@JJLovss) November 22, 2021

globo released the first 6 chapters of Um Lugar Ao Sol on globoplay for the public to know the story from the beginning this bitch is desperate because well done — ؘ (@itbernardo) November 22, 2021

my god, globo trying to make a place in the sun happen and releasing the first chapters on globoplay — Gustavo Henrique™ (@gusthpa) November 22, 2021

The relaunch of A Lugar ao Sol Chapters available for free on Globoplay — roy kent (@omateusribeiro) November 21, 2021

Wow, Globo is so concerned about the performance of Um Lugar ao Sol that it’s even making the first 6 chapters available for free even to non-Globoplay subscribers. — Blito🎐 (@CrazyDasSeries) November 21, 2021

Globo working hard from the re-release of “Um Lugar ao Sol” plus calls explaining the main story and introducing the characters. In addition to making the first 6 chapters available to non-subscribers on Globoplay. All this to see if the audience goes up as it goes down well. pic.twitter.com/POgx5Evjcu — Luktv 📺🎤📹 (@luktv_spsjc) November 21, 2021

Globo is “whore” because the Usurpadora overturned Um Lugar ao Sol on Globoplay and made the first full week available to non-subscribers for free.

My Lord!! pic.twitter.com/4YNaZPotsX — Fans of Dulce (@FasdaDulce21) November 21, 2021

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

