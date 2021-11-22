Golden Boy: Pedri named best under-21 player in Europe | international football

The Italian newspaper “Tuttosport” announced this Monday This year’s “Golden Boy” Award Winner, given to the voted best under-21 player in Europe. Who took the title in 2021 was midfielder Pedri, from Barcelona and Spain’s national team. , by large advantage. He will receive the trophy at a ceremony scheduled for December 13th.

“Receiving this trophy makes me very proud. Thanks to all the members of the jury and fans who have always supported me, in this incredible year of 2021 for me – declared Pedri, in a video uploaded to “Tuttosport”.

Only under-21 athletes who compete in first division leagues on the continent compete for the Golden Boy. Pedri finished the election with 318 points, against 119 for second place, Englishman Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund. Of the 40 journalists selected to vote, 24 placed Spanish in first place.

He was voted second best by nine voters and came third three times. According to “Tuttosport”, never has a winner won by such a wide lead (199 points).

1 out of 1 Barcelona midfielder Pedri took the 2021 Golden Boy award — Photo: GETTY IMAGES Barcelona midfielder Pedri took the 2021 Golden Boy award — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

How the election works: each journalist nominates their top-5. The score for first place is 10 points. Seven for second, five for third, three for fourth, and fifth on the list gets one point. To compete, a player must be born after January 1, 2001 and be registered with a top division club in Europe.

The trophy was created by the newspaper in 2003, and only two Brazilians have won the “Golden Boy” award in history: Anderson (Manchester United), in 2008, and Alexandre Pato (Milan), the following year. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo was one of the finalists 2021. The last winner was striker Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

Despite Barcelona’s bad time, Pedri managed to stand out last season. He also did well with Spain in the Euro-2020 and even competed in the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games (he was a silver medalist). He is currently recovering from a muscle injury in his left leg.

All trophy history winners: