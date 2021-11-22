Grandparents’ brains: study shows that they feel strong empathy for their grandchildren – 11/21/2021

Some people are lucky enough to grow up alongside their grandparents, creating a special bond throughout their lives. A study conducted by researchers at Emory University, in the United States, and published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B on November 16 of this year, it showed that grandmothers feel a strong empathy for their grandchildren.

According to the study’s lead author, James Rilling, after brain mapping, they found that grandmothers are told to feel what their grandchildren are feeling when they interact with them. “If the grandson is smiling, they are feeling the child’s joy. And if the grandson is crying, they are feeling the child’s pain and anguish,” he said in a statement.

And that’s the exact meaning of the word “empathy”: the ability to identify with another person, to feel what they feel, and want what they want.

On the other hand, the research also found that when grandmothers see pictures of their children as adults, another area of ​​the brain was activated, that of cognitive empathy. This means they may be trying to understand what their adult child is thinking or feeling, but not so much emotionally.

How the study was carried out

The researchers’ goal was to understand the brains of healthy grandparents and how this might relate to the benefits they provide to their families.

Fifty grandparents participated in the study, who had to answer questionnaires about their experiences, providing details such as: how much time they spend with their grandchildren (aged between 3 and 12 years), the activities they perform together and how much affection they feel for them.

They also underwent MRI scans to measure brain function while viewing pictures of their grandchildren, an unknown child, the grandchild’s same-sex parent, and an unknown adult.

what were the results

The results showed that when viewing photos of their grandchildren, most participants showed more activity in areas of the brain involved with emotional empathy and movement, compared to when they were viewing the other images.

Grandmothers who more strongly activated the areas involved with cognitive empathy when viewing photos of their grandson reported in the questionnaire that they wanted more involvement in caring for their grandson.

Finally, compared to the results of a previous study involving parents viewing pictures of their children, grandmothers more strongly activated the regions involved with emotional empathy and motivation, on average, when viewing images of their grandchildren.

“Our results add to the evidence that there appears to be a global parental care system in the brain, and that the responses of grandparents to grandchildren are mapped into it,” said the study’s author.

One limitation of the study, the researchers note, is that participants preferred mentally and physically healthy women who are high-performing grandparents.

Why this study is important

According to the authors, the article opens the door to many other issues to be explored. Not least because scientists rarely study the older human brain outside of the problems of dementia or other aging disorders.

The researchers said that, in this study, grandparents’ brain functions play an important role in our social and developmental lives: “It’s an important aspect of human experience that has largely been left out of the field of neuroscience,” said Minwoo Lee, another author of the study.

And in more modern societies, evidence is mounting that positively engaged grandparents are associated with children doing better on a range of measures, including academic, social, behavioral and physical health.