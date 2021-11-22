Grêmio’s chance to be relegated plummets after a good streak in the Brasileirão

Grêmio’s chances of being relegated in the Brasileirão were significantly reduced after two consecutive victories. However, it is still very high and the fans should follow this fight until the last rounds, who knows until December 9, when the Brasileirão will end.

The weekend’s round was great for the team, which played its part by beating Chapecoense 3-1. In addition, Bahia and Atlético-GO were unable to win at home to Cuiabá and Ceará, respectively. And Juventude tried very well, but lost to Atlético Mineiro.

Mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) are still pessimistic about Grêmio staying in Serie A, for them the team has an 83.1% risk of falling. Already according to Infobola, the chance is smaller: 78% risk.

At least 11 teams still have some danger of finishing in the bottom four and playing Serie B next season. This midweek almost all teams will play. Then we will have a more complete overview of these final rounds.

What is the chance of Grêmio being relegated?

UFMG:

Chapecoense – 100% Sport – 98.3% Guild – 83.1% Bahia – 44.1% Youth – 31.5% Atlético-GO – 16% Athletico-PR – 10.6% Santos – 8% São Paulo – 6% Cuiabá – 2.3% America-MG – 0.041% International – 0.001%

Infoball:

Chapecoense – 100% Sport – 98% Guild – 78% Bahia – 46% Youth – 31% Atlético-GO – 16% Athletico-PR – 9% Santos – 9% São Paulo – 8% Cuiabá – 4% America-MG – 1%

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA