GTA Trilogy: first patch fixes several issues

the state in which Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was released was so precarious that Rockstar issued an apology last week, promising updates soon. Well, it looks like “soon” was closer than we expected.

This weekend, the developer released the first update patch for GTA Trilogy. The update fixes several issues found in all titles in the trilogy, aiming to deliver a more enjoyable gaming experience in remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

In GTA 3, among some changes, were fixed the problems that made the camera blurry, as well as the transitions between scenes and missions that failed randomly. Now the game doesn’t crash after completing the “Triad War”, and Claude isn’t floating in midair.

the remaster of GTA Vice City has also been patched, now allowing you to pan the camera in all directions when driving/riding at high speeds. A problem with the GPS route in the “Autocide” mission has also been fixed. Pay ‘N’ Spray ports are no longer locked and language settings are no longer lost on the Nintendo Switch after a reboot.

Already in GTA San Andreas, the number of problems found and fixed is greater. Among some of the main fixes is rain, one of the biggest visual problems that made it almost impossible to play when it was night and rain in the game world. Now the effect has changed and should be smoother. A bug that caused the camera to rotate after completing or failing in “Blood Bowl” has been fixed and the bridge in Flint County is now no longer invisible.

In addition to those listed, several other issues were fixed in the three remastered games. If the immense amount of errors and bugs was preventing you from giving a chance to GTA Trilogy, maybe now is a good time to revisit the games, this time with updated visuals and effects.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The patch is available for all versions of the trilogy.