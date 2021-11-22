Last week, Caixa raised the interest rate on one of its mortgage lines. The fixed interest rate plus Reference Rate (TR), currently zeroed, was 7.25% per year (pa) plus TR between 8% and 8.99% pa plus TR, depending on the customer’s relationship with the bank .

In short, this increase takes place in the same period in which the basic interest rate, the Selic, also rose to 7.75% per year. Also, there should be another increase in the rate, next month. Furthermore, other banks have also increased their rates, such as Santander and Itaú. Below, check out the explanation given by Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, about the increase in the bank.

Guimarães explains why Caixa raised interest rates on real estate credit

According to Guimarães, the increase in interest rates carried out by the bank was punctual and technical. Furthermore, it does not aim to increase the institution’s spread. According to the president of Caixa:

“Caixa plays an important social role in Brazil. We are leaders in mortgage loans and have the lowest rates in the market. We do not want to make a profit with this adjustment, but there is no way to maintain the same interest we had with the Selic at 2% per year now that it is above 7%. It is an adjustment so that the credit line mathematically makes sense”.

Caixa currently has four lines of real estate financing:

Modality Interest rates charged TR TR (currently zero) + fixed rate (which varies between 8.0% pa and 8.99% pa) IPCA IPCA variation + fixed rate (which varies between 2.95% pa and 4.95% pa) Savings Remuneration of savings (currently at 5.43% per annum) + fixed rate (ranging from 2.95% to 3.79% per annum) pre-fixed rate Fixed rate (ranging between 9.50% pa and 9.95% pa)

Furthermore, the remuneration of savings is limited to 6.17% pa plus TR. The ceiling exists, because savings yield 70% of the Selic interest rate plus the TR when the Selic is less than or equal to 8.5% pa However, if the base rate exceeds 8.5% pa, it returns to the rule old and earns 6.17% pa plus TR (or 0.5% a month plus TR), which is its maximum remuneration.

Therefore, Caixa’s spread is the fixed part that it proposes in its interest rates, since the remuneration of savings, as well as the TR, have defined rules.

