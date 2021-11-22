GUS / Unimed team disputes swimming tournament in Bauru

Under the supervision of Professor and Coach Emerson Jimenez, the GUS / Unimed Swimming team competed in the Southeast of Mirim (9 and 10 years old) and petiz (11 and 12 years old). The event was held between November 18 and 21 at the Arena ABDA in Bauru, with the best clubs in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. The main results with medals up to eighth place were:

Theo Godinho, Junior category II (10 years old) – Men: third in the 50m backstroke, fifth in the 100m backstroke and sixth in the 100m freestyle; Ana Romero, category Petiz II (12 years old) – Female: bronze in the 800m freestyle, seventh in the 200m breaststroke and eighth in the 200m backstroke and Miguel Jimenez, category Petiz II (12 years old) – Men: seventh in the 100m breaststroke.

The swimmers Lais Fernandes, Ana Luz and Cecília Citeli also participated, representing the club with great vigor, improving their marks. The club’s Directors congratulate the athletes for their effort and dedication.

The GUS Swimming team leaves this Monday for Porto Alegre to compete in the Brazilian Youth Championship (15 and 16 years old) with the swimmers Caristhon Azevedo Júnior, Rafael Citeli, Nicolas Farias and Gustavo Ferreira. The GUS Board wishes the athletes good luck.