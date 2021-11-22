Habits ineffective against Covid persist even after scientific evidence – 11/21/2021 – Balance and Health

The pandemic is not over yet, but some habits acquired during the health crisis could already have ended. Even scientifically proven to be ineffective in preventing the transmission of the coronavirus, some measures continue to be used in commercial establishments and public agencies.

Temperature measurement, sanitizing mat, replacing physical menus with QR Codes have become a legacy of practices that persisted 18 months into the pandemic and scientific evidence that showed their inefficiency against Covid.

In the central region of São Paulo, for example, in five supermarkets visited by sheet all keep totem poles with thermometers to keep track of customer input. Officials said they have never seen anyone barred from entering establishments because of the high temperature.

Temperature measurement at the entrance to schools is also frequent, both in private and public schools. Units place one or two employees specifically for this check.

“Science has proven that temperature measurement is completely innocuous to control Covid. In addition to not being effective in the way the disease manifests itself, the practice is completely meaningless in the way it is done, with equipment without calibration or measurement on the wrist”, says infectologist Carlos Fortaleza, from Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

He explains that the measure is ineffective, as less than half of those infected with Covid had a fever. In addition, the increase in body temperature usually appears after other symptoms of the disease.

“It is a useless and costly measure for establishments. Even because it is costly, many places end up using low quality equipment, which does not have a reliable calibration to check whether the person really has a fever”, highlights infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from Unicamp (Campinas State University).

For specialists, other lower-cost measures are more efficient, such as filling out symptom questionnaires in places of daily attendance, such as offices and schools. Through this instrument, users can report other more common symptoms of the disease, such as tiredness, loss of smell, headache or sore throat.

The application of the questionnaires, however, needs to be monitored so that symptomatic people are referred for testing or isolation.

Other practices already known to be ineffective against Covid are the use of sanitizing mats or the removal of shoes when entering the house. For experts, the measure may be important from a hygienic point of view, but not to prevent the virus.

The same applies to washing clothes with special products or as soon as you get home or even using clothes with fabric sold as “antiviral”.

“Transmission of the coronavirus is through the droplets that we release through the airways, that is, through the air. Transmission through surfaces, whether clothing or shoes, is negligible. The important thing is to sanitize your hands to avoid contact with your mouth, nose and eyes, which is where contagion can occur,” says Fortaleza.

Precisely because of the evidence that the chance of transmission from surfaces is very low, experts also point out that other practices advocated at the beginning of the pandemic are ineffective, such as cleaning packages and purchases or avoiding touching elevator knobs and knobs.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, when we still had little information about the behavior of the virus, these recommendations were made. Today, we know that surface contamination is negligible,” says Stucchi.

Therefore, exchanging physical restaurant menus for digital versions that can be accessed by QR Code does not reduce the risk of transmission in these locations. Experts say that the most efficient practices in these establishments are to keep good ventilation, tables away, and advise customers to only remove their masks when eating or drinking.

“If the person spends three hours in a closed environment, without a mask, speaking, it is not the act of touching the menu that will be the risk”, highlights Fortaleza.

For specialists, adopting inefficient measures can make people feel a false security and let them put into practice what can actually protect them from transmission, such as the correct use of masks and maintaining distance.

Although ineffective against Covid, some measures are listed by experts as good hygiene practices and prevention of other diseases. For example, maintaining the habit of frequently cleaning your hands, especially after touching commonly used areas, can prevent other viral illnesses.

Removing shoes when entering the house and sanitizing food packages are also measures seen as good hygiene practices, although ineffective in preventing the coronavirus.

Claudio Maierovitch, Fiocruz’s sanitary doctor, assesses that the lack of a national policy and coordination to publicize and encourage the use of correct measures against Covid is one of the factors that spread ineffective habits.

“From the beginning, the president, who is one of the figures with the most power of communication, was against wearing a mask. Failing to wear it became a symbol that the situation is better, which is a trap.”

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) has always been against wearing a mask. He has even been fined in several cities for not using it. He also continues to look for ways to prevent protection from remaining mandatory.

Another target of the president, the requirement of proof of vaccination is also pointed out by experts as an effective measure to control the virus.

“The vaccine took us to the current stage of the pandemic, of cooling down. Demanding proof is a way to make the population get vaccinated correctly, come back for the second dose. The federal government trying to block the passport is another demonstration of denial that underpins their actions,” says Stucchi.

Despite defending vaccination, Governor João Doria (PSDB) did not demand that establishments require proof of immunization and plans to remove the mandatory use of masks in the state. In the city of São Paulo, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) determined that the presentation of proof is only mandatory in events with an audience of more than 500 people.

For specialists, the measure could be more widespread, with mandatory proof in schools, colleges, offices and other commercial establishments. For now, the requirement has been adopted in isolation by some bodies, such as USP, Unicamp, Unesp and the Court of Justice of São Paulo.