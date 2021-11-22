Hamilton cuts Verstappen’s lead in F1 2021 to 8 points

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

Lewis Hamilton managed to further reduce Max Verstappen’s lead in the Formula 1 leadership. Red Bull in 2021 championship standings.

With only two races left in the season, Verstappen will have the first match-point of the title at the Saudi Arabian GP. The math, however, is not the simplest: Max needs to win and hope for Lewis to finish outside the top-10, which only happened in Azerbaijan, when he was 15th, and in Italy, when he retired after a collision.

Max Verstappen remains at the forefront of Formula 1 (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

With 203 points, Valtteri Bottas is in third place in the table, ahead of Sergio Pérez. Lando Norris appears in fifth, just one point ahead of Charles Leclerc in sixth. Carlos Sainz Jr., Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly follow close behind.

Third place in Losail, Fernando Alonso reached 77 points and is in tenth place. Esteban Ocon appears in 11th, followed by Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Kimi Räikkönen, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi. Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica and Nikita Mazepin are the only ones with no points in the 2021 season.

In the contest for the Constructors’ World Championship, Mercedes reached 546.5 points and opened five points ahead of Red Bull. Ferrari comes in third place, already with 39.5 points of margin for McLaren. Alpine is in sixth place, escorted by AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Williams and Alfa Romeo. With no points, Haas is the last placed.

The 21st and penultimate stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled for two weeks from now, between December 3rd and 5th, and will mark Saudi Arabia’s debut at the Worlds.

