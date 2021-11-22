Hamilton was ‘awakened’ by the controversy at the São Paulo F1 GP, says Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes the controversial Interlagos weekend ‘waked the lion’ in Lewis Hamilton after the Brit clinched his second consecutive victory in Qatar.

Hamilton dominated the opening race on the Losail international circuit, carrying the checkered flag nearly half a minute ahead of rival Max Verstappen.

The two victories came after a disqualification from qualifying for the São Paulo GP. The race for Mercedes was not a smooth one, as despite seeing Hamilton drop to eight points behind Verstappen, the score among the constructors declined after Valtteri Bottas withdrew from the race in Qatar.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 about his post-race feelings, Wolff replied: “It’s funny because the initial feeling is bittersweet.”

“The two championships are very important. It’s great that Lewis won the race and the good news is that the car is really fast. He appeared to be in a happy situation. He controlled the race at the front and I think it’s a good indication of what’s to come in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Of Hamilton, the Austrian added: “He is absolutely right. The lion woke up. They woke up the lion in Interlagos that Saturday and you see it,” he added.