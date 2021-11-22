Health centers have low demand for the 3rd dose of the covid vaccine

posted on 11/22/2021 12:18 PM / updated on 11/22/2021 12:18 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The demand of people aged 57 years or more for the third dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 was low this Monday morning (22/11) in the Federal District. The greatest demand in the posts covered by the report is among the elderly who have been immunized for five months or more with D2. The expectation is that throughout the day, the target audience will come forward to restart the immunization cycle.

Seamstress Elizabeth Fernandes, 58, wasted no time. In the early hours of the day, she sought out UBS 1, from Asa Sul, to take her long-awaited D3. “Every day I looked to see if they hadn’t decreased their age,” he says. “It’s a dose of hope, right? Finally, things will fall back into place with the security we all deserve. And people need to be aware that it is not just about them, but about the whole of Brazil”, he points out.

Anyone who has been immunized with the Janssen brand single dose vaccine (DU), and is in the determined age group, will also be entitled to a booster dose. The dose taken initially is equivalent to the D1 and D2 of the other brands, and the booster dose corresponds to the third application.

Day D

Last Saturday (11/20), the Federal District Government (GDF) launched the D-Day campaign for vaccination against covid-19. In all, 11,881 people who were without the complete vaccination schedule took some dose of the immunizing agent. The campaign is part of the federal government’s strategy to fight the pandemic and runs until the 26th.

According to the balance of the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), 2004 brasilienses received the first dose of the immunizing agent (D1) and another 7,042 took advantage of the date to take the second dose (D2). Regarding the reinforcement (D3), 2,734 applications were made in basic health units.

The launch of the campaign took place in the external parking lot of the Imported Fair, in the Industry and Supply Sector (SIA), and was attended by members of the local Executive. Those who visited the structure set up by the Health Department were mostly employees and visitors from local businesses. D-Day marks the beginning of several active search actions to expand vaccination coverage.

Check the locations for vaccination:

Second dose Coronavac

Vaccination points this Monday (11/22)

(photo: SES/Disclosure)



second dose Pfizer

Vaccination points this Monday (11/22)

(photo: SES/Disclosure)



First dose 12 to 17 years old

Vaccination points this Monday (11/22)

(photo: SES/Disclosure)



First dose pregnant and postpartum women

Vaccination points this Monday (11/22)

(photo: SES/Disclosure)



additional dose

Vaccination points this Monday (11/22)

(photo: SES/Disclosure)

