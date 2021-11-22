home crowd throws bottle at Payet’s head, and match is paralyzed

Olympique midfielder was hit by a bottle as he prepared to take a corner kick at four minutes into the first half

Again confusion in French football. In the duel between Lyon and Marseille Olympics, the home crowd hit a bottle in Payet’s head and brought the game to a standstill.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The matches from Lyon and Olympique de Marseille to the French Championship you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Just four minutes into the opening stage, the midfielder, the highlight of the visiting team, was about to take a corner kick when he was surprised with a bottle to the head.

The Marseille team did not like the regrettable scenes enacted by the Lyon fans and decided to leave the field. the commands of Jorge Sampaoli they went to the locker room and still haven’t returned.

The arbitration, representatives of the Call 1 and the clubs are in conversation as to whether the game will be resumed.

Confusions caused by fans have been constant in France. The last was on August 22, when nice and Marseille faced each other.

On the occasion, Payet suffered from aggression and returned the bottle to the stands. Nice fans didn’t like it and invaded the pitch, causing an even bigger mess.

See below the Nice vs. Marseille video