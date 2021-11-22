How is the payment for workers with Good?

With the end of the year approaching, around 2.6 million workers ask the question: what will the 13th salary of the employee who adhered to the Emergency Benefit (BEm) look like? The program supplemented the income of workers who had their contract suspended or reduced working hours during the covid-19 pandemic in exchange for job preservation.

Although it defined the conditions of the program, Provisional Measure 1.045, which recreated the program in 2021, does not specify how the payment of the 13th will be. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the guidance will be similar to last year, when the government also had to clarify this point.

Under the guidance of the ministry, those who had a reduced working day will receive the full benefit. Those who had their employment contract suspended will earn proportionally to the number of months they worked for more than 15 days. Thus, if the employee has worked at least 15 days in eight months of the year and has had the contract suspended for four months, he will receive two-thirds of the 13th.

This is because Law 4.090/1962, which created the 13th, determines that the Christmas bonus is calculated as follows: each month in which they work for at least 15 days, the employee is entitled to 1/12 (one twelfth) of the December total salary. Thus, the calculation of the 13th considers the period of 15 days worked as a whole month.

For additional vacations, the procedure will be the same: full payment to those who had a reduced working day and proportional to those who had their contract suspended.

The legislation benefits workers with reduced hours. This is because the employee only had reduced hours, but worked the same number of days that he would have worked normally. In the case of suspension of contracts, the employee is harmed because he stayed at home during the period of the agreement.

Statistics

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 3,275,843 special agreements were signed in the 2021 edition of the Emergency Benefit. Of this total, 2,593,980 workers and 634,525 employers were covered.

In the division by modalities, contracts suspension agreements led, with 1,367,239 signatures. Then come the agreements for a 70% reduction in working hours (with a 70% reduction in wages), with 789,195 signatures; 50% reductions in working hours (with an equivalent reduction in salary), with 613,414 signatures; and 25% reductions in working hours (with a proportional reduction in remuneration), with 505,994 subscriptions. There was only one such agreement for intermittent workers, employees who do not work full hours and are paid less than the minimum wage.

To compensate for the drop in wages, workers receive the Emergency Benefit, which corresponded to the percentage of unemployment insurance that the employee would be entitled to if he were fired. In the case of suspended contracts, the remuneration is equivalent to 100% of unemployment insurance. Intermittent workers receive help of R$600.