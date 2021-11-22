how Palmeiras and Flamengo enter the last week before the decision in Montevideo

Palmeiras and Flamengo decide next Saturday who will be the Libertadores champion. Before, clubs put their plans to the test to get to Montevideo, Uruguay, in the best possible condition. Who gets better?

It took two months of waiting, anxiety and planning that will now be put to the test in a few days. palm trees and Flamengo arrive at the grand final week of the Libertadores Conmebol at different times on the field and with problems to deal with outside it until the decision on Saturday (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo.

And who gets better at the game of the year? Judging by the recent phase, Flamengo seems to have an advantage over Palmeiras.

Renato Gaúcho’s team adds four straight wins and six in the last eight games. If you pass unharmed against the Guild, this Tuesday (23), will reach the Libertadores final with exactly a month of invincibility.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras has a small crisis to manage: there are three losses in a row, for Fluminense, São Paulo and strength, who took away any chance of fighting for the Brazilian title. Criticism of Abel Ferreira, for his planning in the shooting of the cast, also affects the team’s psychology.

O ESPN.com.br raised some points from the two finalist Libertadores teams. Not everything is going to be decisive in the dispute for the biggest title in South America, but the details below can, yes, tip to one side the other in the right time.



See below how Palmeiras and Flamengo arrive in the final week:

PALM TREES

Embezzlement: Abel Ferreira’s team doesn’t have no casualties among its top players for the Libertadores decision. The technical committee planned the relay of athletes in recent rounds of the Brasileirão and prioritized certain games. Against Fortaleza, the Portuguese selected the so-called starting lineup. This Tuesday, against the Atlético-MG, the trend is for a reserve team or, at most, a mixed team.

recent form: has been in a better phase. Verdão came to line up six straight victories (International, Ceará, sport, Guild, saints and Atlético-GO), but hasn’t expired since November 10th. They lost to Fluminense, fell in the derby against São Paulo and was overtaken by Fortaleza in the sequence. Now they face Atlético-MG, imminent Brazilian champion, which could increase the negative series.

brazilian: before going to Uruguay, Palmeiras only “complies with the table” against Atlético-MG, at Allianz. The team alviverde is in third place, with 58 points, and can no longer reach the leader. The focus of the week is the Libertadores bichampionship, which, if it doesn’t happen, will put pressure on the squad to guarantee a direct spot in the group stage via the national championship.

Campaign in 2021: Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira did 67 games in the current season. The retrospect shows 36 wins, 12 draws and 19 losses, taking advantage of 59.7% of the points. the team comes from three straight losses in finals (Recopa Sudamericana, Supercopa do Brasil and Paulistão), as well as a fall in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. They are 106 goals in favor and 67 against.

FLAMENGO

Embezzlement: unlike Palmeiras, Flamengo still has problems to manage. Bruno Henrique, with knee pain, shouldn’t be a problem for Saturday’s final, but he didn’t even play against Inter. Arrascaeta he stayed for weeks and acted for 20 minutes in Beira-Rio. The trend is for you to gain more minutes. the big drop is Peter, recovering from a knee arthroscopy.

recent form: eight games without losing, with six wins and two draws, raised the spirits of a Flamengo who was shaken after leaving the Copa do Brasil. Renato Gaúcho’s team still fluctuates a lot during the matches, but, largely due to the individual quality and rapport of its players, sometimes finds it easy to build large scores without the collective performance justifies it.

brazilian: continues in the fight for the title, as difficult as it seems to compete with Atlético-MG. The difference for the leader is eight points, with 15 more up for grabs. Flamengo will face Grêmio, on Tuesday, in Porto Alegre, needing a victory to prevent Galo from being champion on Sunday (28), based on a combination of results. Despite the chance, no one in Gávea hides that the real focus is on Libertadores.

Campaign in 2021: Flamengo, first with Rogério Ceni and then with Renato, adds 69 games in the current season. Won 45, tied 14 and lost 10, an exploitation of almost 72%. During this period, the team scored 148 goals, conceded 60 and raised the titles of Campeonato Carioca and Supercopa do Brasil.